A historic rock ‘n’ roll tour’s re-creation and an internationally known jazz artist can both be seen Thursday in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” will be in the RCU Theatre, and the Alfredo Rodriguez Trio will perform in Jamf Theatre. Both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” will re-create the final tour of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. It is the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of high voltage entertainment featuring the hit songs of the 1950s era, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba” and “Chantilly Lace,” among others.
Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical “Buddy ... the Buddy Holly Story,” performs as Buddy Holly with Linwood Sasser as the Big Bopper and Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens. The four-piece band (guitar, drums, stand up bass and sax) includes Grammy Award-winning Mike Acosta on saxaphone.
The “Winter Dance Party” has performed in front of over 2 million people on national TV for the Jerry Lewis Telethon, and has toured extensively throughout the United States and Canada.
It is the only show endorsed and honored by Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly.
Tickets for the “Winter Dance Party” range from $19.35 to $32.50.
Rodriguez is on a tour that will bring him to nations such as the Netherlands, Norway, Finland and France as well as the U.S.
Each recording by the Cuban pianist-composer tells a story. His own biography, for instance, includes humble beginnings in Cuba,being discovered by Quincy Jones, and ultimately leaving his family behind to immigrate to the United States and pursue his own dream.
Rodríguez has gone from a young local Cuban artist to a globally recognized Grammy nominee with four critically acclaimed albums. Rodríguez incorporates improvisation in his performances, noting that “music is like life, it’s about adaption and transformation in the moment.”
Tickets to his trio’s concert range from $25 to $45.
For tickets to both concerts, go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).