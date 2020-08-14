EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence will offer socially-distanced space this fall for 6th through 12th grade students to work on their schools' virtual learning offerings.
The Pablo dubbed the program “learning pods,” aiming to host students for two or three days a week when they're not at in-person classes. (The program follows the current instructional calendar of the Eau Claire school district, where students in most grades will likely return to in-person classes this September for two days a week, learning online for the other three days. (The district is also offering an all-virtual option for K-12 students.)
At the learning pods, students will have to wear a face mask at all times, and each will get their own socially distanced work space, the Pablo said in a news release. The program will provide hand sanitizer and face masks, but students are encouraged to bring their own masks.
Staffers will “support, guide and supervise” students as they work.
In another, separate space, students will be able to meet virtually, one-on-one, with teachers, counselors and other school staff if needed.
The Pablo will use some of its existing staff, most with backgrounds in education, to run the program, said Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center executive director: Staffers won't be certified by the Wisconsin DPI, like school teachers, but will be "trained educators," he said.
"We will be likely hiring some, but currently with numbers we have, we have enough from our staff pool and our partnership with UW-Eau Claire," Anderson added.
The learning pods will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with morning dropoff from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and pickup from 4 to 4:30 p.m.
The program will cost $40 per school day per student, including lunch, charged on a monthly basis, Anderson said.
“Pablo Center Learning Pods were created to ease the stress on parents balancing work and their children’s education as they return to school in this fall in a hybrid format,” the Pablo said.
Students can either attend Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday, with the option of adding Wednesday based on availability, according to the news release. There will be 120 total student slots, 60 in the Monday-Tuesday cohort and another 60 in the Thursday-Friday cohort. (Right now, students won't be allowed to register for both cohorts at the same time and attend four or five days per week, Anderson noted.)
Students will be separated into similar-aged groups, and classes will have a maximum of 15 students. Two facilitators are slated to lead each "classroom."
The first round of registration, with the first 40 spots available, opens today. A second round of registration will open Monday.
The Pablo is offering scholarship for up to 20 spaces in each of the two cohorts (40 total) to families with financial hardship, Anderson said.
Students will also be able to access other planned activities, like art and design workshops, theatre sound and lighting labs, manufacturing seminars, LEGO robotics, recording studio seminars and others, in addition to the curriculum their schools give them.
“One day they might be building and programming LEGO robotics and the next day they might be participating in a lighting design workshop or designing their own t-shirt,” said Community Outreach and Workforce Development Manager Mike Lee, who is coordinating the program.
“These additional activities will build on what students are learning in school and will be tailored to the general interests of the group,” the Pablo said in the news release.
“Our large rehearsal and meeting room facilities have the instructional technology as well as space to serve as the perfect oversized learning environments needed for this offering,” Anderson said in a statement.