L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library announced Wednesday a $750,000 pledge from the Pablo Foundation toward the library’s $7 million Story Builder expansion campaign.
The gift is the largest pledge the library at 400 Eau Claire St. has received to date and brings project funding to 77% of the total cost.
The city of Eau Claire has pledged $11.5 million to revamp the library’s failing mechanical systems, and the Story Builder campaign is raising an additional $7 million in private funds to expand the library’s physical space, something officials have said is long overdue to meet the demands of Eau Claire’s growing and evolving population. With the Pablo Foundation donation, the campaign has raised nearly $3 million toward that goal, library director Pamela Westby said.
Library expansion plans include full Americans with Disabilities Act compliance; more accessible shelving space for books, movies and other materials; a 200-seat community programming room (twice the size of the library’s current largest room); the enhanced front entrance; an expanded Youth Services programming room; and a variety of smaller rooms for individuals and groups to meet, study and work.
The current 61,000-square-foot library was constructed in 1976.
Founded in late 2017, the Eau Claire-based Pablo Foundation has established a mission to create a healthy and sustainable community. Many of its contributions have focused on housing, health, education and the arts.
“The Pablo Foundation seeks to fund projects that will create the greatest amount of impact for the wider Eau Claire area. This includes the number of lives impacted as well as the longevity of the impact,” Pablo Foundation executive director MaiVue Xiong said in a news release. “The library touches so many people’s lives, and it doesn’t really matter who you are. It doesn’t matter your age, race or where you came from. It doesn’t really matter how you fit into this community. Somehow, in some shape or form, the library is going to impact people living here.”
As part of its donation, Pablo Foundation has secured name recognition for an expanded front entrance. The money will be paid to the library in annual installments over the next seven years.
Pablo Foundation also has joined forces with RCU Foundation and two anonymous donors to challenge the community to match their total gifts of $1.5 million before the end of the year.
Reconstruction to upgrade the library’s infrastructure, funded by the city’s investment, is scheduled to begin in spring 2021. Library officials said it is imperative to raise the additional funds this year so expansion work can happen at the same time.
“We’re so honored to gain major support from an organization like the Pablo Foundation, which does such important, impactful work across the city,” Westby said in the release. “They’ve already made this community a better place to live, and we feel our plans for the library are a perfect fit for their mission.”
Pablo Foundation officials indicated the city’s investment made them more comfortable that the project would be economically sustainable.
Zach Halmstad, a founding member of Pablo Foundation and co-founder of Jamf, is enthusiastic about what the library’s expansion can do for the community.
“The public library has been a part of my family’s life for as long as I can remember,” Halmstad said in the release. “It is a place that gives everyone, regardless of their age or socioeconomic status, the space and tools to maximize their learning or to explore their creative sides, which in turn leads to innovative ideas that will benefit our entire community. ... I’m excited to see the next evolution of this foundational organization in our community for generations to come.”