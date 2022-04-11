EAU CLAIRE — The pain at the pump for Chippewa Valley motorists has eased in recent weeks because of falling oil prices.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Eau Claire dipped to $3.64 on Monday, down 16 cents from a week earlier, according to a report from AAA.
Monday’s Eau Claire price was down 36 cents from a 2022 peak of $4 a gallon a month ago, when worldwide energy prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The global oil market has seen lower prices since the United States and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves, AAA indicated. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations.
Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.14, or 38 cents higher than the Wisconsin average of $3.76.
“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 in much of the country,” Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA, said in a news release. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”
Price-tracking website GasBuddy showed that by Monday afternoon multiple Chippewa Valley stations had lowered their price to $3.59 per gallon.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction — down — saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Monday in a blog. “And more good news is on the horizon: The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark.”
De Haan said it’s possible that gas prices have hit their 2022 peak, barring drastic news regarding the Ukraine war, the economy, hurricane season or the COVID-19 pandemic.
New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 236.8 million barrels last week, while gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.56 million barrels per day.
Although supply and demand factors typically would have supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices, according to AAA, which predicted that gas prices likely face continued downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.
In an unusual circumstance, the price of a gallon of gas in Eau Claire, which normally has among the highest prices in the state, ranked second-lowest of the eight Wisconsin cities listed in the AAA report. Gas averaged about a penny cheaper per gallon in Appleton.
Despite the recent downward trend, the latest Eau Claire gas price is still 91 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.
The highest recorded average price in Eau Claire was $4.16 on May 22, 2013, according to AAA.