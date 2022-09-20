EAU CLAIRE — Two roommates who made anonymous threats of blowing up a UW-Eau Claire dormitory while they were bored will each now serve community service at the university.

Jagger X. Koeser, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of making terrorist threats, two months after Alexander B. Bartle, 20, had done the same in Eau Claire County Court.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter