EAU CLAIRE — As an international student studying at UW-Eau Claire during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lan Yang has faced a barrage of major decisions.
Not about her academic major — she’s locked in on finance for that — but about personal safety amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 3.4 million people and sickened 163 million worldwide.
Yang, a junior, confronted all of the decisions while living on the other side of the planet from her family back home in China.
Through it all, Yang’s biggest choice was whether to remain in Eau Claire or return to China and complete her studies virtually.
“I’ve had to make that decision several times in the most uncertain times,” she said recently while enjoying some sunshine on the campus mall.
Despite her family encouraging her to go home, Yang consistently has decided to ride out the pandemic in Eau Claire, based in large part on her strong preference for in-person learning and her dedication to her job at the university’s Center for International Education.
Many of her fellow international students reached a different conclusion, with a slight majority — about 100 — choosing to return to their homes around the world and to attend classes virtually in the 2021 spring semester while about 90 stayed on campus, according to Catherine Lee, international student and scholar coordinator at UW-Eau Claire.
The pipeline of students arriving from overseas nearly dried up this spring, with the number of new arrivals shrinking from 70 in spring 2020 to five because of visa limits, international travel restrictions and personal health concerns.
The remaining students, who hail from 20 countries, faced the normal stress of being away from family and living in a foreign country while also dealing with the unique challenges of worrying about their safety amid a global health crisis. That meant being unable to gather and do normal activities with friends on campus.
“Considering, I think they did well,” Lee said. “The students are very resilient and have been managing well given the circumstances. They are so determined and hard working.”
But it hasn’t been easy.
Yang acknowledged battling insomnia in the early days of 2020 as she worried about her family in China — she urged them to wear masks before that became the standard recommendation of public health officials worldwide — and then about her own health as the coronavirus made its way to the United States.
Yang, who communicates daily with her parents via the video chat app FaceTime, endured months of mostly isolating in her dorm room and at one point accepted a generous offer from her host family to stay with them for three months while in-person classes were shut down.
As 2020 evolved, she recalled her parents’ attitude evolving from wanting her home to being glad she was studying abroad and didn’t have to deal with the virus ravaging China to being worried that their daughter might be unable to receive medical care if she got sick because she was living in the place with among the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.
Indeed, a number of international students left UW-Eau Claire in the fall because their families were concerned about the possibility of U.S. hospitals being overwhelmed, said Colleen Marchwick, director of the Center for International Education.
UW-Stout hurdles
The situation was similar at UW-Stout, where the number of foreign students at the Menomonie campus dropped by about 40% from fall 2019 to fall 2020.
“It was really nuts early on to have to navigate all of the variables and then not knowing what the quarantine situation would be when they arrive,” said Scott Pierson, director of UW-Stout’s Office of International Education.
In response, the office invented a word — “quorientation” — to label the process of orienting international students to campus while they were quarantining in temporary quarters and having food delivered to their rooms.
The office has worked hard to ensure students have had a positive experience despite all of the obstacles presented by the virus, but Pierson recognizes how difficult life must have been at times for students unable to visit their families for two years and in some cases hearing “horror stories” about the COVID-19 situation in their home countries.
Only three new international students came to campus last fall, compared with 30 to 40 in a normal fall semester. Pierson said it’s promising that demand for admission in fall 2021 is even stronger than usual, although he suspects the number will shrink somewhat because of challenges getting visas.
“We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “For most of the last year and a half, we just didn’t know how long the pandemic was going to last. That’s been the most frustrating part.”
Hopeful signs
UW-Eau Claire officials also expressed optimism about the international student program ramping up in 2021-22 despite many hurdles remaining in place regarding global travel.
“There are still so many unknowns,” Lee said. “I can’t say with any certainty how fall will look as far as numbers. I’m more hopeful for spring 2022.”
Thankfully, Yang said she hasn’t dealt with any anti-Asian sentiment during her time in Eau Claire, although Asian American residents have reported several such incidents to the Leader-Telegram. However, she is aware of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the U.S. since the pandemic started.
“I know I’m lucky,” she said. “I don’t think anybody deserves to be treated that way.”
In October, when Chippewa Valley cases were soaring, Yang had to spend time in the quarantine residence hall on campus after reporting that she had close contact with a student who tested positive for the virus. Yang never tested positive but found the situation unsettling.
“I could hear the coughing of the confirmed COVID-19 students living on the floor below us,” she said. “It was scary.”
The fear for Yang, as with many Americans, is receding as COVID-19 case counts decline and the vaccination rate rises. Yang received her dose of hope — in the form of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — in March.
She plans to continue her studies at UW-Eau Claire through December, when she will return home to her family — with plenty of stories to tell.