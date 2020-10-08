EAU CLAIRE — It’s 11 a.m. Thursday and a dozen or so people curl up on cots spaced out around the southwest end of a former grocery store, attempting to sleep under the glare of fluorescent lights.
A few folks look at their cellphones or read the newspaper, while a sprinkling of others linger outside the temporary homeless shelter, soaking up the warm sunshine before winter’s impending arrival.
Blue tape on the floor marks each individual’s personal space, and folding tables between the cots offer a physical barrier to further promote social distancing guidelines.
Disposable masks are available near the automatic front door. Jugs of hand sanitizer sit on tables around the room, which still has remnants of fruit and vegetable art on the walls that a year ago designated the produce section at Hansen’s IGA.
Welcome to the new world of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
“It’s crazy out there,” said Mike Henry, a street pastor with the Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, which provides an array of services to homeless people in the area. “We had a large homeless population and it was already a big problem before the pandemic. Now the pandemic has just turned everything upside down, and I’d say our street population has doubled.”
Henry estimated that several hundred homeless people are living in the Chippewa Valley, with many not typically staying at a shelter. While some seek shelter in tents pitched in remote locations around town, advocates said others sleep in cars or storage units, couch surf with friends and family, or simply stay out on the streets.
The former Hansen’s IGA, which closed in January, is the second temporary location set up by Catholic Charities to accommodate the area’s homeless population during the pandemic.
Catholic Charities moved people from its Sojourner House downtown to Hobbs Ice Center at the end of March after the statewide safer-at-home order went into effect. Sojourner House was too small to allow for recommended social distancing, and the ice rink allowed cots for up to 80 people to be spread out at least 6 feet apart to abide by guidelines intended to reduce the likelihood of spreading the coronavirus.
But with city officials eager to reopen Hobbs for its intended uses of hockey and ice skating, Catholic Charities sought a new temporary home for the shelter and arranged to lease the space at 1031 W. Clairemont Ave. previously occupied by Hansen’s IGA, Gordy’s Market and Ron’s Castle Foods.
After the addition of a shower and some other minor alterations, including using the former deli area for food preparation, the facility began providing food and shelter for homeless residents this week.
“It’s a little smaller than the hockey rink as far as overall space, but it still allowed us to set up bed spaces in a way that is safe,” said Kiana Schoen, the newly installed Sojourner House coordinator. “It took a little configuring, but now we’re able to serve the same amount of people.”
The temporary shelter sites have been hosting about 55 to 60 people per night in recent weeks.
“We’re here to serve the homeless community and we want to be available to help as many people as possible,” Schoen said, noting that she is not aware of any cases of COVID-19 among shelter guests this year.
A place to stay
For Scott Mikulencak, who has been homeless since 2018, the new conditions represent somewhat of an upgrade because officials at local charitable organizations agreed to keep the temporary shelter open 24 hours a day to give the homeless someplace safe to stay during the pandemic.
“I call it the COVID Promotion Center,” Mikulencak said with a laugh, “because thanks to quarantine and the pandemic I now have guaranteed shelter during the day.”
Before the coronavirus struck this spring, the city’s largest homeless shelter, Sojourner House, was open only at night. Guests were forced to find other places to go during daytime hours. While some stayed outside, others hung out at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library or Positive Avenues, a resource center for those experiencing mental health concerns or homelessness operated by Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
Since the start of the pandemic, Positive Avenues staff have been offering their daytime services at the temporary shelter locations.
Still, Mikulencak, 60, said he gets outside every day for fresh air and exercise, recently walking more than 2 miles from the new shelter to buy food at Just Local Foods downtown.
For fun and fitness, Mikulencak, who is fluent in English and Spanish, also likes to climb trees and swim in the Chippewa River.
Regarding the health risk posed by COVID-19, Mikulencak said, “I guess I just don’t think about it. I suppose that’s a coping mechanism. I don’t feel sick now.”
Mark Harder, 57, another guest at the shelter, said he is seeking Social Security benefits for medical problems that are preventing him from working.
He has been homeless for several months but doesn’t plan to stay that way forever.
“I’m never giving up,” Harder said. “I’m gonna get out of here someday.”
A more immediate concern, however, is getting a winter coat. He doesn’t have one but knows it is essential with a Wisconsin winter on the horizon. The Chippewa Valley Street Ministry’s Henry promised to secure a coat for him soon, Harder said.
Other than that, Harder said he feels “pretty safe” and appreciates the steps Catholic Charities has taken to promote social distancing and mask wearing as much as possible.
“They’re definitely trying to deal with it,” Harder said, referring to the pandemic.
Difficult choices
Some homeless people, however, aren’t comfortable staying in group quarters, especially with COVID-19 cases surging recently in Wisconsin, said Heidi Hooten, shelter coordinator for Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
Because of the difficulty recruiting volunteers during a pandemic, the nonprofit plans to transform its Winter Haven facility in Menomonie from a shelter for single adults to apartments for two households.
“A lot of folks I work with have pretty significant health issues, so they are doing their very best to try to stay away from folks as much as they can,” Hooten said. “A lot of shelters are more dormitory style, so they are afraid to go into those settings because they know they could get very sick if they get COVID.”
Many of those people opt to stay in their cars at night, but that option becomes less tolerable as the weather gets colder.
“You either risk getting COVID or you risk freezing to death in your car at night. What a choice to have to make,” Hooten said.
Concerns about the virus also make it more difficult for the homeless to find acquaintances willing to provide temporary lodging.
“They get left out in the cold because people don’t want to have people in their house during a pandemic,” Hooten said, noting that a tight housing market and a lack of affordable housing prevent many low-income individuals from being able to afford a place of their own.
Making matters worse, Henry said, are that jobs are scarce because of the pandemic’s economic fallout and access to food, water and bathrooms has been harder to come by with the closing of some public facilities and limited hours at others during the health crisis.
“Everything is exacerbated right now because the pandemic has disrupted usual routines,” said Henry, whose band of volunteers is doing its best to ease the burden by doing nightly health checks on people living on the street, encouraging folks to get flu shots and passing out food, water, clothing, blankets and cold-weather gear several days a week.
But in this most unusual year, Henry worries the group’s efforts may not be enough to get everyone through a hard winter.