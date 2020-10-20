EAU CLAIRE — Recreation programs canceled earlier this year are expected to come back in 2021, but exactly when that happens and how popular they will be remains in question.
Fitness activities for children and adults are among the areas where the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to be a factor in Eau Claire's 2021 budget.
“We’re seeing a lot of uncertainty on that, which impacts not only the programming but the expenses and revenues too,” City Manager Dale Peters said Tuesday during a work session on the budget.
Recreation offerings were canceled by the city when the pandemic began in March, though some activities later came back with measures intended to prevent spreading germs among participants.
The dramatic cut in activities is evident in financial figures for this year that are included in the 2021 budget book. The city planned to spend $593,000 on its recreation programs in 2020, but now only expects $256,165 in expenses for this year. That projection was made in consideration that only $108,075 was spent on recreation for the first six months of this year.
For 2021 the city currently is proposing the same $593,000 in spending in its budget, but is still mulling how to conduct recreation programs while COVID-19 remains a threat.
“COVID is having a very real impact there,” Peters said.
The city continues to evaluate how it can do recreation programs while remaining in compliance with recommendations from public health officials, he said.
In addition to recreational programming, the city is looking at how the pandemic may still affect its public pool and ice arena.
Closed this summer to repair a crack in its floor, Fairfax Park Pool is tentatively slated to reopen next year.
“We are looking at a regular season next year,” Peters said, adding that COVID-19 still does add some uncertainty for that.
Jay Winzenz, city finance director, noted that if the pool remains closed, it will not create a significant budget problem.
“The majority of the pool costs, the personnel costs, are the seasonal employees,” he said, alluding to part-time summer lifeguards hired by the city.
The budget for Hobbs Ice Center is being scaled down for next year due to fewer hockey games slated there.
"We’ve taken a very, very conservative approach to this budget,” Peters said.
The ice center's operating budget is going from $906,000 down to $615,750 next year.
Part of that is due to the expectation that teams that do play won't be able to have spectators until at least late summer or early fall due to the pandemic.
Concession sales are a major part of the center's revenue, Winzenz said, and those are at their highest when local high schools and UW-Eau Claire hockey teams are there with large audiences.
The budget maintains the two full-time employees at the ice center, but has the facility trim costs in other areas.
Tuesday's work session was the last one scheduled on the proposed city budget, which is slated for approval next month.
A public hearing on the budget is planned on Nov. 9 before it is scheduled for a vote the following day.