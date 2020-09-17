EAU CLAIRE — In a normal election year, candidates would be marching in parades, mingling at community festivals, kissing babies and shaking every hand possible in the final two months before voters go to the polls.
But nothing is normal about 2020, and that includes political campaigns.
With 46 days remaining before Election Day, the new normal for Wisconsin legislative candidates ranges from campaigns being run almost completely virtually to those that include a limited number of small, socially distanced, mostly outdoor events, according to west-central Wisconsin candidates reached this week by the Leader-Telegram.
Like the candidates themselves, experts acknowledge it’s impossible to predict the impact of campaigns revamped by a COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in more than 6.6 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths nationwide and 94,746 cases and 1,231 deaths in Wisconsin so far this year.
“The truth is that COVID-19 has thrown many of the things we thought we knew about elections out the window,” said Geoff Peterson, chairman of the political science department at UW-Eau Claire. “There’s no way to know how COVID campaigning will play out, nor is there really any way to know which candidates will benefit from it and which will be hurt by it.
“This is a truly unprecedented election cycle, and I’ll be watching along with everyone else to see how this plays out.”
When presented with a list of traditional campaign activities that include an abundance of personal contact with voters, Democratic candidate Charlene “Charlie” Warner of Mondovi said wistfully, “That sounds like heaven to me.”
Instead, Warner, who is challenging Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, for the second time in the 93rd Assembly District, has been running a campaign based almost exclusively on literature mailings, phone calls and virtual meetings, and she doesn’t like it one bit.
The absence of personal contact is challenging when some people don’t use social media and others don’t answer the phone unless it’s a familiar number. She hopes to host a few outdoor, socially distanced events, but her first few attempts were rained out — a risk candidates didn’t have to worry about in the good old days when crowded indoor gatherings weren’t deemed a potential threat by public health officials.
“It’s really hard, but I am doing very little in person and that means kind of the heart of what you do in a campaign is gone,” Warner said. “I’m sending postcards to people who I’d rather be knocking on their doors. Unlike a lot of people, I love knocking on doors.”
But with coronavirus cases surging in Wisconsin, Warner said she doesn’t want to risk giving the virus to someone or picking it up herself.
Striking a balance
Another Democratic candidate, Emily Berge of Eau Claire, has made the decision to attend a few in-person events, all while wearing masks, sanitizing hands, maintaining social distancing and following other recommended COVID-19 safety protocols.
“The whole point of running a campaign is to get in front of people and talk to people, and that’s just harder this year,” said Berge, an Eau Claire City Council member who is challenging Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, in the 68th Assembly District.
With many large group meetings, fairs and other events canceled, Berge didn’t want to completely miss out on the chance for face-to-face contact with voters, even if those have evolved into mask-to-mask interactions in 2020.
Thus, she has elected to speak at a few small gatherings and to do some door-to-door campaigning. While doing doors, she hangs campaign literature on a voter’s door knob, knocks on the door and then backs way up in hopes of talking to residents from a safe distance if they are comfortable doing so.
So far, Berge said, she has gotten a good response going door-to-door in Eau Claire, Altoona and Stanley.
“Most people are happy to have a conversation,” she said. “I’m trying to strike that balance of meeting people but doing it in a very safe way.”
Republican candidate Charlie Walker of Eau Claire has adopted a similar approach, opting to wear masks and keep his distance while still attending some meetings and knocking on doors.
“The safety and protection of the citizens is my utmost concern,” Walker said, explaining why he wears a mask, steps back 6 feet and sanitizes his hands and his literature while going door-to-door.
Walker, who is challenging Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said it is difficult having the normal level of face-to-face contact taken away but added that he has tried to adapt by doing more social media, email, phone calls and Zoom meetings.
“You just adapt and run a combination of strategies to reach as many people as you can,” Walker said.
Occasionally, Walker said, he will talk to residents while unmasked when he visits a local park or walks his dog but is careful to stay 6 feet away. He even has accepted offers of fist bumps from potential voters.
“I’m OK with that if they feel comfortable,” he said.
Focus on safety
Emerson is one of the candidates following an extremely cautious path. She isn’t doing doors and has attended only a handful of in-person events, all while wearing a mask.
“For me the safety of voters, my volunteers and me is the most important thing,” Emerson said. “I think the best thing to do until we have a working, proven vaccine is to stay as safe as we can and keep the people around us as safe as we can. I think that’s the responsible, adult thing to do.”
In lieu of the usual candidate meet-and-greets, Emerson’s campaign has focused more on social media, mailings, advertising and virtual events to get her message out. She also distributed yard signs much earlier than usual.
“Thank goodness we do have a lot of great electronic tools,” she said. “It’s an out-of-the-box situation so we have to have out-of-the-box thinking.”
Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, also is running a campaign with safety as a top priority, in part because of her role as medical examiner for St. Croix County.
“I have to stay thoughtful and really stay close to what I believe from the medicine and science perspective,” Schachtner said. “I’ve had a career in emergency services and emergency medicine for over 30 years, and the first rule is to do no harm. I have to stay true to my values, and I certainly don’t want anything contact traced back to me.”
As a result, Schachtner, who faces a challenge from Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, in the 10th Senate District race, has relied much more on using technology this campaign than when she won the office in a 2018 special election. While she misses chatting with more people in person, Schachtner has found that technology helps her interact with a larger number of voters.
“It’s different, but meeting people where they’re at and where they’re comfortable is really important,” she said. “I find that people like using technology and enjoy being part of that. Using Zoom and Google Hangouts have really helped me run a 21st century campaign.”
Schachtner has decided to participate in a few small, socially distanced events but to forgo visiting people at their homes this time around, saying all candidates have to do what they think is best.
“For me personally, the best thing I can do is wear a mask, use distancing and do my little part to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.
In the end, Schachtner summed up the feelings of many candidates running unusual campaigns in this most unusual of years when she stated, “You gotta do what you gotta do.”
The challengers’ opponents — incumbents Petryk, James and Stafsholt — did not respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.
The election is Nov. 3.