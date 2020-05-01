It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip for Paul and Veronica Marshall-Potter of Eau Claire.
A world cruise aboard the Arcadia, a ship operated by P&O Cruises, that was to last more than three months and include 28 different ports of call.
But the COVID-19 pandemic, which reared its head in the middle of the cruise, caused the couple to miss 16 of the 28 ports. And some of the 16 ports were changed from the original itinerary because of the coronavirus.
At one point, the Eau Claire couple’s ship was at sea for 31 straight days because ports wouldn’t allow it to dock.
“No ships, no boats, no birds, nothing. Just blue water and blue skies,” Veronica said.
“They did a really nice job of keeping us busy,” she said of the ship’s staff. “We were never bored.”
Veronica was proud of her fellow cruisers on the Arcadia.
“The group we were with was not an angry group,” she said. “For the most part, they were soldiering on.”
And unlike other cruise ships, the coronavirus did not touch the Marshall-Potters or their shipmates.
“We got news of other ships that had issues,” Veronica said. “But nobody got sick on our ship. We were an island of health.”
Departing before COVID-19
The Eau Claire couple’s trip began on Dec. 29. After visiting friends for a couple days, they flew to London and got on their ship Jan. 3 at a port in Southampton in the United Kingdom.
“Everything was fine,” Veronica said. “I don’t think there was any clue at all that we were going to be part of a pandemic.”
The first inkling the couple had that the cruise was not going to go as planned was when a stop at American Somoa was canceled because of a measles outbreak there. The ship instead went to Tonga and the Fiji Islands, Paul said.
Besides that minor hiccup, everything was as planned as of the middle of February, when the Arcadia was in New Zealand.
“Still everything was fine,” Paul said. “No hint of any trouble.”
The couple’s ship left New Zealand. After two days at seas, they were in Sydney, Australia, for two days.
“That’s when it started to hit the fan,” Veronica said.
Changing course
The Arcadia changed its captains while in Sydney.
“The new captain got the lucky job of telling everybody on the ship that our itinerary was going to change,” Paul said.
Southeast Asian stops such as Shanghai, Manilla and Kuala Lumpur were being scratched because of the coronavirus.
That translated into several unscheduled days in Australia.
“One of our crew members said we were now doing a world tour of Australia,” Veronica said. “At this point, we weren’t too upset.”
The Marshall-Potters were becoming well aware of what was happening around the world with the coronavirus because they got BBC news reports in their stateroom.
“We were up to date on what was happening,” Veronica said.
While in Fremantle, Australia, the Arcadia’s passengers were told they could end their cruise, leave and fly home because of the changes. The Marshall-Potters thought about that. But the ship was still supposed to make stops in the Middle East, the Suez Canal, Sri Lanka and South Africa.
As it turned out, the ship would not see another port for the next 31 days until it got to its final destination in Southampton, Paul said.
“But we didn’t know that at that time,” he said.
Staying out at sea
During their 31-day float, Paul said they were told that many countries were closing their ports to cruise ships.
Authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, wouldn’t let their ship stop there, as well as a second port in that country. They were only allowed to pick up food and fuel.
At one point, Paul said, a physician wearing a hazardous materials suit was flown by helicopter out to the ship to check everybody who was in the sick bay.
“He wanted to make sure nobody had the coronavirus,” Paul said. “Apparently, that went well.”
The ship just floated outside Durban, South Africa, for five days because it wasn’t allowed to port.
“We were basically making circles out in the sea,” Paul said.
The Eau Claire couple’s ship dropped anchor on April 8 near the Canary Islands.
“We took on fuel while we were at anchorage,” Paul said. “The fuel barge came out to the ship.”
The Arcadia then made its way to Southampton to allow its passengers to disembark.
Paul and Veronica got off the ship at 10 a.m. on April 12.
“Our cruise actually lasted the full amount of days is was supposed to,” Paul said.
The next mission now was to get from London to Eau Claire, and that was an adventure in itself, the Marshall-Potters said.
Flight troubles
Their flights back home were booked a year ago. The couple was to fly by Air Canada from London to Toronto. That would be followed by flights from Toronto to Chicago and then Chicago to Eau Claire.
Now the fun began.
The Marshall-Potters were set to fly to Toronto on April 13. A 16-hour layover was in store for them before they could fly from Toronto to Chicago.
It was then that Air Canada told them they couldn’t leave the Toronto airport to catch some sleep at a hotel before heading to Chicago. If they did, they would be quarantined in Toronto for 14 days.
“At that point, we thought, it is what it is,” Paul said.
The couple then prepared to hang out at the Toronto airport for 16 hours.
But as they were checking in at a kiosk for their flight from London to Toronto, the Marshall-Potters learned the border was closed for two weeks for Americans flying to Canada.
“Nobody from Air Canada told us that,” Paul said.
The couple was quickly able to find an alternative plan, taking United Airlines flights from London to Newark, N.J., and then from Newark to Chicago.
What really struck the Eau Claire couple was going through security at 9 a.m. at Heathrow Airport in London, one of the world’s largest and busiest airports.
“It was just Veronica and I in security. It was surreal,” Paul said.
“It was eerie,” Veronica said.
The flight from London to Newark had just 20 passengers, so social distancing was not an issue.
“There was probably as many crew on the plane as passengers,” Paul said.
A representative from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention got on the plane, gave the passengers masks and a form to fill out and took their temperatures.
The form asked what countries they had visited and if they had any symptoms, Paul said.
The flights from London to Newark and Newark to Chicago went smoothly.
Finally home
While they were in Chicago, waiting for their final flight to Eau Claire, the Marshall-Potters got a call from a woman with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The couple finally got to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on April 14.
“A friend of ours picked us up at the airport with a face mask on. And we were wearing face masks too,” Paul said.
The Marshall-Potters called the Eau Claire City-County Health Department after they arrived in Eau Claire.
The couple was instructed to take their temperatures twice a day. For the next 14 days, a representative from the Health Department emailed them twice daily so Paul and Veronica could report their temperatures and indicate whether they were experiencing any symptoms.
“Eau Claire County was very thorough,” Paul said.
The couple passed their local quarantine last weekend.
Before they got off the ship in London, Veronica said, they bought world cruise T-shirts that indicated all the ports their ship was supposed to stop at.
“We got them cheap,” she said, “because half of it didn’t happen.”
Any regrets?
Getting all the visas they needed for all the scheduled stops was expensive and a hassle. And the only ones they used were for New Zealand and Australia, Paul said.
“The rest were basically worthless,” he said. “That was the only regret. The fact that we completed the whole cruise was a plus.”
Ironically, two passengers on the Eau Claire couple’s ship did die during the cruise.
One was an age-related stroke and the second one was a heart attack while playing table tennis, Veronica said.
“But no coronavirus whatsoever,” she said.