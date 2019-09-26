Members of several industries convened Thursday afternoon for a discussion about broadband connectivity and its impact on telemedicine, particularly in rural Wisconsin.
About 35 people attended the luncheon to hear from a four-person panel about challenges and potential solutions to telemedicine and how it relates to internet access. The topic appears to be a growing conversation around the state. In March, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a high-speed internet goal of 25 megabits per second download and 3 MB per second upload for all Wisconsin homes and businesses by 2025. To help meet that standard, the state recently allocated $48 million over the next two years to the Wisconsin Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics.com, moderated the panel discussion for about 45 minutes, and then audience members asked questions. Dr. Tim Bartholow, vice president and chief medical officer at WEA Trust Insurance, provided introductory remarks and noted the importance of discussing ways to bring affordable health care to a larger number of people.
Panel member Scott Hoffmann, CEO of Wisconsin Independent Network Technology, discussed the ability of fiber optic cable to bring better internet access to a wider array of people. He said more than 90% of the state’s residents have some access to broadband, but improvements can be made in more remote corners.
“The reality is there is quite a gap yet in rural Wisconsin,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman also said it will likely take about 10 years to have every part of the state sufficiently covered by fiber optics, which he called the most promising long-term option due to its nearly unlimited broadband capacity.
Panel member Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, mentioned that most people have internet connectivity of some type, but it can still be a struggle in rural parts of the state.
For broadband, Quinn urged people in small communities to invest in a local cooperative rather than a large conglomerate because a local company can better tailor its services to fit a customer’s needs.
“I might get myself in trouble, but I always tell people if you can, use your local cooperative,” Quinn said.
Hoffman said when all remote areas have internet access in the future, a challenge will be user-friendliness with at-home technology, such as using a device to take one’s own blood pressure.
Similarly, panel member Dr. David Blair, Mayo Clinic Health System’s northwest Wisconsin regional medical information officer, mentioned that in an ideal world, people could receive all medical care at home other than surgeries.
Blair also discussed broadband connection and workforce issues. He grew up near Washington, D.C., and moved to Bloomer, in part because of quality internet connection.
“You’ll lure some people out there that maybe didn’t consider the rural option because they just didn’t have it before,” Blair said.
Still, Hoffman said it can be tough to find qualified candidates for some positions. To help address that, the company partners with local colleges to help train students and promote them from within.
Panel member Pamela Guthman, assistant professor in the UW-Eau Claire College of Nursing and Health Sciences, mentioned the importance of encouraging students and young professionals in rural areas during jobs and internships. Quinn agreed, noting that doing a medical residency program in a smaller community means one is more likely to stay in that area.
Guthman repeatedly mentioned the equity portion of telehealth, noting that it is important to invest in preventative care because that will result in cost savings in the long run.
“As medical and health care experts, we have an ethical and moral obligation to address what help really means to people,” Guthman said.
She also said there must be better ways to provide early access to education and medical care for children and families.
“Our kids today are hurting, and then they become young adults who are hurting, who then seem to not be able to be the productive citizens that we all would like to see,” Guthman said.
Guthman said addressing older populations’ medical needs will be a significant issue in western Wisconsin going forward.