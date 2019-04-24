An Eau Claire panel is suggesting that after a small outdoor plaza is revamped this summer that it become the city’s first smoke-free park.
Eau Claire’s Waterways and Parks Commission met Wednesday night to review plans for $150,000 in improvements for the currently unnamed area just north of the west end of the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge.
“I would like this to be a nonsmoking park,” commissioner John Bodkin said.
He often goes to there to have lunch at the covered picnic table there, but noted that cigarette smoke from others tends to waft throughout the scenic riverfront spot.
“When someone lights up a cigarette, there’s no escaping it,” he said.
The city currently has no smoke-free parks, though some facilities including the baseball and football stadiums at Carson Park prohibit smoking.
Bodkin and others on the commission said they’d recently seen news coverage of a proposal in La Crosse to make all of that city’s parks smoke-free.
Commissioner Susan McLeod noted that enforcing smoking bans can be difficult in areas that are as large and open as parks. But she added the West Grand Avenue plaza would be a good test of the policy because of its small size.
“It would be a good place to try to see how responsive smokers would be,” she said.
The seven commissioners at Wednesday night’s meeting unanimously gave their recommendation for the plaza’s plans along with suggestions to ban smoking there and consider naming the area after former public works director Brian Amundson.
The city’s Plan Commission also will weigh in on the plaza plans next month before the City Council will have the deciding vote on moving the project forward, also in May.
The plaza currently is a grassy area with a covered picnic table, benches, trails and scenic overlook, but hasn’t seen improvement in many years.
“It’s kind of a dated area,” city senior planner Pat Ivory said.
The project would remove the picnic table, but retain the current benches and add more amenities. Colored and stamped concrete paths, limestone seating and swing benches will be added to the plaza that overlooks the Chippewa River. A new retaining wall also will allow for more flat space on the site that currently slopes down toward the riverfront. The existing wooden stairs in the plaza would be replaced with a ramp.
The plaza work is expected to start later in summer and wrap up in autumn, according to city engineer David Solberg.
Road work also will be happening this year on the adjacent block of West Grand Avenue.
Other Business
• The commission gave unanimous approval for designs to create an off-leash dog park and boat landing at the south end of Ferry Street next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Fencing would enclose the dog park on three sides and the remaining border is a sandy bank of the Chippewa River.
• The commission recommended that the City Council buy a half-acre vacant lot that the current owner is offering for $10,000 on Eau Claire’s west side near Folsom Street. The land is next to about 4.5 acres the city purchased in February for $285,000 for use as a future park.