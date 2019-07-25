An Eau Claire school district committee is not recommending the district cut married couple health insurance benefits or stipend benefits, in an attempt to trim costs from a potentially strained budget.
Instead, if the Eau Claire school board decides to cut costs in so-called other postemployment benefits, or OPEBs, the committee this week recommended nine different options, including changes to employees’ healthcare accounts.
The board did not take action Monday on the recommendations.
The cuts would address a $3.1 million deficit in the district’s 2018-19 budget and about $125 million in unfunded liabilities as of December.
The district’s operating fund balance − $22.1 million in the 2018-19 school year − is 16.6% of the district’s general fund, according to district documents.
That’s almost a 10% drop from 2013-14, when the district’s operating fund balance was $28.6 million, or 25.6% of the general fund.
“We see this rather alarming drop-off over the course of five years,” board member Aaron Harder said. “If that trend continues, which it shows signs of potentially doing, we could be in real trouble if you look three or five years ahead.”
The district is also bracing for retiree health and dental payout costs to rise in the 2019-20 school year, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business.
“The current plan is tied to health and dental insurance premiums, and obviously we’ve seen an increase in health and dental premiums,” Johnson told the Leader-Telegram. “It’s very likely there will be an increase.”
The board postponed a vote on OPEB cuts in December, deciding instead to create the OPEB committee to make an employee engagement plan. At the same meeting, the board voted not to cap health and dental benefits for retirees at the current 2018-19 rates, despite administration recommendation.
The OPEB committee met six times between April and June, Johnson said.
The committee, which includes district hourly and salaried employees, would support nine options, Johnson said, including:
- Shifting the deposit date of employee health reimbursement accounts, or HRAs, for estimated savings of $36,000 per year.
- Instituting an “earn your HRA” policy for all employees, not just district married couples, that would require employees to complete wellness requirements for the district to pay an HRA contribution. The measure would realistically save about $50,000 per year, Johnson said, though the district spends about $2 million in total per year on HRA contributions.
- Eliminating an automatic HRA contribution for retirees the year after retirement, for estimated savings of $150,000 per year.
The committee recommended the district implement the measures at different dates, ranging from Jan. 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.
The school board did not take action on the recommendations Monday.
If the board wants to make reductions to address the deficit, it’s time to look at the 80% of the district’s budget that’s dedicated to staff-related costs, Johnson said.
“It’s not popular, nobody wants to make those decisions, but because it is 80 percent of our budget, we’ve already almost done everything we can in that 20 percent,” Johnson said, citing the district delaying equipment needs.
For Harder, chairman of the Budget Development Committee, cutting OPEB isn’t going to be the only answer.
“OPEB is not going to solve this alone,” Harder said. “Talking about different levers we can use to help address this situation, OPEB’s a big one, but it’s not going to be enough. It’s how much of that burden we’re going to shift on to staff, is what it comes down to.”
None of the nine proposals “come with a huge red flag from the employees’ standpoint,” said Dan Wilson, a district employee and member of the OPEB committee.
But the employees’ preferred option is taking no action, Wilson said.
“The unfunded liability .. is a huge number, but it has dropped by millions in the last few years as well,” Wilson said. “It’s a problem that has a sunset.”