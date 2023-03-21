EAU CLAIRE — The second attempt for the controversial annexation of 438 acres of land into city limits came up short this week when seeking an Eau Claire panel’s endorsement.
The city Plan Commission voted 4-4 — one member was absent — on the Orchard Hills annexation, according to a recording of Monday night’s meeting. That failed to reach the five votes necessary for a positive recommendation from the nine-person commission.
The City Council is scheduled to vote next week on the request of the landowners who have asked to extend city limits around their property, which is currently part of the town of Washington. While the Plan Commission’s ruling won’t bind the council’s decision, it will be among the information to be considered.
Primarily envisioned as new housing, a group of local developers have been on an odyssey lasting over two years now to get approvals needed for their project.
“We really do want a development that adds value to our community,” Grady Wold, owner of Trend Stone Surfaces, said Monday to the commission.
His Eau Claire business along with Holzinger Homes of Altoona, C&E Wurzer Builders of Eau Claire and Bloomer-based Chippewa Valley Excavating joined forces to create CDPG Developers to create the new housing subdivision. That group has spoken about developing the southern 238 acres to be annexed at the northwest corner of Deerfield and Mischler roads.
Developers met this winter with neighbors in an effort to address their concerns including traffic safety and housing density.
“All in all, we were not able to make everyone happy,” Wold said, “but I do believe that we have is a well thought-out plan that takes into consideration the needs of the residents that live there, future residents, the needs of the city and what we need to do to make this development make fiscal sense.”
Among the changes made through that process was reducing the potential to put 1,500 dwellings there — a mix of apartments, twin homes and single-family houses — down to the range of 800 to 900. And the part of the development closest to existing homes on Rainetta Drive would have only single-family homes, not apartments and twin homes seen in earlier versions of the plans.
But the commission was not voting Monday on such specifics of the developer’s plans for the land, but whether the city should extend its borders around the property.
Commissioner Greg Helgeson voted in favor of annexation last year and supported it again this week. He made that decision because the development would face additional votes in the future before anything would be actually be built there.
“I’m going to support annexation just to move the process forward so we hear more details and have more public discussion,” he said.
But Commissioner Susan Wolfgram contended that as of Monday there was information missing that she wanted to make her decision.
“There are just too many ‘what ifs’ for me now,” she said.
Specifically, she wanted to see the state Department of Administration’s opinion of the proposed annexation. That letter was not available before the commission’s meeting, but it came out on Tuesday.
As it did last year, the state Department of Administration reviewed the proposed annexation and found it was “against the public interest.”
“The shape of the proposed annexation is somewhat long and irregular, narrowing in places, and nearly bisects the town,” wrote Erich Schmidtke, who works on municipal boundary review at the department.
His letter did go on to acknowledge that an annexation of similar irregular shape was upheld in a court case involving the City of Sheboygan.
But aside from the odd shape of the annexation, Schmidtke also remarked that the city is just in the planning stages for what would be needed to get municipal water and sewer services out to the land. And the city has not yet gotten approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to extend Eau Claire’s sewer service area to the land sought for development.
The Department of Administration’s negative opinion of the annexation — which is advisory and not binding for the city — did not stop the first try to annex the land last year. On June 14, the City Council voted 9-2 to annex the land.
The town of Washington then sued the city in July to overturn that action. Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ruled last month the annexation was invalid because it lacked a necessary signature from a landowner. Namely, there was no consent from Eau Claire County to annex a portion of Lowes Creek Park into the city, which is needed to connect to the privately-owned land eyed for development.
Filed last month by the developers, the new attempt to annex the land follows a different method whereby a majority, but not all, of the landowners included in the proposed annexation need to sign.
This latest petition has signatures from landowners LaVerne Stewart, Todd Hauge and CDPG Developers, which together represent 70% of the property to be annexed.
The City of Eau Claire sent a letter on March 8 to the Department of Administration listing multiple factors it contended should be weighed for an opinion on annexation.
Written by David Solberg, engineering director and deputy city manager, the letter cited the need for housing for the growing population, Eau Claire’s ability to provide municipal water and sewer lines to the property, and other city services the new neighborhood would benefit from.
A news release issued Tuesday from the office of Janelle Henning, administrator of the Town of Washington, implored the Eau Claire City Council to turn down the annexation request when it comes to a vote next week. The release ended with a call to action, urging the public to contact City Council members to voice opposition to the annexation.
The Orchard Hills project first emerged in 2021 as a new neighborhood of rural homes, but it did not get approval from the county government. Last spring the developers switched tracks to change it to a city development instead, which allows for higher density and the use of municipal utilities and services.
In addition to a variety of housing types meant to fit residents of different income levels, Wold said Monday that the latest version of the plan includes some space for businesses as well. He listed off potential tenants that could occupy that commercial space, such as a day care, ice cream shop, gym and convenience store.