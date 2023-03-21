EAU CLAIRE — The second attempt for the controversial annexation of 438 acres of land into city limits came up short this week when seeking an Eau Claire panel’s endorsement.

The city Plan Commission voted 4-4 — one member was absent — on the Orchard Hills annexation, according to a recording of Monday night’s meeting. That failed to reach the five votes necessary for a positive recommendation from the nine-person commission.

