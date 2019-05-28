A little rain wasn't about to stop Chippewa Falls veteran Wayne Steinmetz from accomplishing his Memorial Day mission.
When Steinmetz, 66, a retired U.S. Air Force captain, heard Sunday night that the annual Memorial Day parade in Chippewa Falls was canceled because of the rainy forecast, he decided to honor his fallen comrades on his own.
So when Monday morning arrived, Steinmetz put on his uniform, rustled up an American flag from his employer and walked the entire parade route himself.
"When I heard the parade was canceled, I said to myself, 'That's not what we do. We should be out there.' Yeah, some people are going to get wet, but I thought we should support those troops who didn't come home," Steinmetz said.
After checking with leaders of the American Legion Post 77 in Chippewa Falls and getting the green light, Steinmetz elected to march forward with his plan.
"This was just my way of honoring those folks that made the ultimate sacrifice," said Steinmetz, a member of Post 77 and the Military Officers Association of America.
Asked about his inspiration for the one-man parade, the Chippewa Falls native mentioned American soldiers who endured miserable conditions during World War II and the Korean War, the nearly 900 sailors who died at sea when the USS Indianapolis sunk after being hit by a torpedo in July 1945 and his uncle, John Naset of Chippewa Falls, who was killed at age 19 by friendly fire in June 1945 while on guard duty in Nuremberg, Germany.
"Look at what they endured for our country. My point is they had a lot more to deal with than a little rain," Steinmetz said. "I figured I could carry our American flag in the rain a little bit."
Steinmetz's hope is that his gesture will motivate other veterans to participate in the parade next year. Steinmetz, a 1971 graduate of Chippewa Falls High School, has been part of the event nearly every year since moving back to Chippewa Falls in 1994 after a 21-year career in the Air Force.
Stacy Pickerign, owner of Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls, said Steinmetz, who works at the funeral home, is well known for his patriotism and concern for proper American flag protocol. She said Monday's parade only made her more proud of how Steinmetz continuously honors the nation and its veterans.
"Wayne just took it upon himself to pick up one of our flags and march the parade route," Pickerign said. "He did it all on his own."
An unexpected highlight of Monday's march for Steinmetz came when Greg Mazur spotted him walking near the Chippewa County Courthouse, thanked him for his service and joined the parade, holding an umbrella over Steinmetz when possible.
Shortly thereafter, Sharon Bejin pulled her car next to Steinmetz, thanked him for carrying on the Memorial Day tradition and asked if she could join the tiny procession as well. Steinmetz happily agreed.
"I think that speaks to what our community and our nation are all about," he said, drawing a parallel with the all-volunteer force that steps forward to protect the country.
At the courthouse, Steinmetz said, he made a point to replicate an event that happens every year in the official parade by stopping to pay his respects at a plaque that recognizes Chippewa County troops who have died in combat.
While Steinmetz minimized his Memorial Day deed, noting that he and other aging veterans walk instead of march in parades, he acknowledged that the wet flag blowing in the wind was getting heavy toward the end of the roughly one-mile slog from downtown to Irvine Park.
"I had to reach down and make sure I didn't dip the flag," he said. "I wasn't going to let that happen."
One more surprise awaited Steinmetz when he arrived at Irvine Park, where a few people were gathered, apparently after not getting word that the parade had been canceled.
Trying to keep his eyes focused straight ahead, Steinmetz said out of the corner of his eye he noticed a Vietnam veteran saluting the flag Steinmetz was carrying.
"That touched me," Steinmetz said. "It really did."
Likewise, Steinmetz's determination to go above and beyond the call of duty on Memorial Day, clearly touched many Chippewa Valley residents, as more than 140 people had commented on a Facebook post by Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel about his solo parade by 5 p.m. Tuesday, with most saluting his service or patriotism.
"The soldiers who fought for us didn't give up because of rain or anything else and neither did you," Linda Lewallen wrote. "God bless you."
Colleen Krejci summed up the reaction with her comment: "Absolute true dedication no matter the circumstances. Truly proud of you Wayne and thanks so much for serving our country."