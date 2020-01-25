Michele Wiberg had it all pictured out. She was pregnant with her first child and she had already envisioned what he was going to look like, who was going to be there when he was born, and how everything was going to go.
“It’s supposed to be perfect,” she said, reflecting on her son Ty’s birth.
Then she went in for her first ultrasound in August 2001 and everything changed.
“All of the sudden our whole world was turned upside-down,” she said.
Ty was diagnosed with spina bifida, a rare birth defect that affects the development of the spinal cord in approximately 1,500-2,000 of the 4 million babies born in the United States every year.
It meant that Ty would not be able to use his lower legs and doctors worried he may have some cognitive issues. For Michele, this was unthinkable.
“Your mind obviously goes to the worst case scenario,” she said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of like why is this happening, why is this happening to our son?”
Michele and her husband Al eventually found a coping mechanism. Whenever people asked about their unborn baby, they’d tell them about his condition and assure them he would be fine and everything would be OK.
“I think it was almost like us trying to convince ourselves,” Michele said.
Finally on September 27, 2001, Ty was born at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. and the doctors wrapped him in cellophane and handed him to Al.
“We saw him and it was like ‘yeah, he’s going to be OK.’”
In the 18 years since Ty’s birth, he’s been more than OK. Doctors said he would never be able to walk and he’s found a way, using braces on his calves to walk short distances. When people told him swimming would be too difficult, he found a way. That’s been his perspective on life: if other people can do it, so can he. So when Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski coach Lars Long approached him with the idea to Nordic ski in 2017, Ty decided why not? Three years later, Ty, a Chippewa Falls senior, is getting ready to fly out to Germany next week to compete in the World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup.
It all started when Long went to volunteer at the 2015 Paralympic Nordic Skiing World Cup in Cable, Wis. Long had no background in paralympic Nordic skiing, but when he saw the sport he immediately thought of Ty and the Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski club. So he went to Ty with the idea and Ty decided to give it a try.
“I fell in love with it from there,” Ty said. “I just like the grind. ... I like the whole idea of pushing yourself further than you think you can push yourself.”
That’s exactly what Nordic skiing is all about. When Ty skis, he’s strapped into a what’s called a “sit ski.” It’s essentially a chair with two immobile skis underneath it. Once strapped in, he uses his upper body and core muscles to maneuver his way around a cross-country course.
The sport itself is exhausting for any able-bodied competitors, but without the use of legs, uphills and corners become extra complicated.
When Ty first started the sport, corners were his nemesis. Able-bodied skiers shuffle their legs around corners to slow down and keep their balance. For Ty, it’s all a brain game. He has to figure out how to decelerate and maneuver the corner without tipping over – an issue he’s had to deal with many times.
“We were really worried about him because it didn’t look very pretty,” said Ted Theyerl, the head coach of the Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team. “When he rolled, he’d literally tip over and sometimes he would tip over and the skies would fly over and he would roll over again.”
At one point, it became so bad his coaches thought about putting a “roll cage” on his ski so he wouldn’t get injured when he fell over.
Yet Ty wasn’t worried. Whenever he rolled over, he’d pop right back up and insist on trying it again to perfect the turn.
That kind of never-give-up attitude has allowed Ty to flourish in the sport. It led him to the 2020 World Para Nordic Skiing NorAm in Midway, Utah, in early January where Ty competed for Team USA. In a field with some competitors over twice his age, Ty held his own, finishing fifth, fourth and fourth in the three day event. Then came the call he’d been hoping for.
He knew going into nationals there was a possibility he could qualify for the World Cup. He went in with a mindset to try his hardest and see what happens, but he wasn’t expecting to qualify.
“At the end of the week the coach pulled me aside and asked, ‘Do you have a passport,’” Ty said. “I said ‘yes’ and she said ‘well you’re going to Germany.’ From there it was a whirlwind.”
As soon as he found out he immediately called his parents. Michele was at home and her phone was on silent. Ty had tried calling four times and when she finally look at her phone, she panicked.
“My heart automatically went to he had an injury,” she said. “I was like oh my God, he’s hurt. He got hurt, what is going on?”
Frantically, she called him back.
“He was like ‘Mom, I’ve been trying to call you!’” She said, now laughing at her mistake, “‘They asked me to be on the U.S. Team and I get to go to the World Cup!’ and I was like ‘No way!’ He was super emotional and I was super emotional. I was just so excited for him.”
Later this month Ty will fly out to Finserau, Germany, for the week-long World Cup starting February 1. There, he’ll enter the field ranked 48th out of 58 Nordic sit skiers. He’ll certainly be one of the youngest competing at the event. For comparison, Ken Lacome, the American sit skier ranked 47th in the world, was born in 1960.
“I’m just really humbled to be able to go there and compete against the best in the world,” he said. “I’m going in with the mentality that I’m going to do my best. It is going to be some tough competition, but I want to soak it all up and do the best that I can and improve myself.”
Regardless of how things go in Germany, this won’t be the end of Ty’s Nordic skiing journey. The Chippewa Falls senior is graduating this year and plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, where he can further his Paralympic career with other members of the Paralympic Nordic ski team.
Ultimately Ty’s goal is to one day compete at a Paralympic Games. With where he is now, it’s certainly within grasp, according to Theyerl.
Looking back on everything, Ty says he wouldn’t change a thing and Michele agrees.
“To be honest, he is perfect,” she said.