EAU CLAIRE — Country Jam is aiming to return in summer 2021 with a mix of returning and debuting acts.
Morgan Wallen, who will headline the first day of the festival, is debuting at the annual event. The other headliners are returning acts Chris Young and Jon Pardi. Country Jam will take play July 15-17, 2021.
"Morgan Wallen has exploded in the past two years," said Country Jam organizer Kathy Wright. "He's going to bring something fresh that our customers, our fans, haven't seen before."
Playing immediately before Wallen is HARDY, who has collaborated with Wallen in recent years.
Wright said she's been working hard on developing the 2021 lineup after having this year's festival lost due to the pandemic.
"We're really excited about it," Wright said.
Wright was able to retain some of the acts from this year's canceled event. Bringing back some of the acts that were slated to appear this year, like Chris Young, was important to her.
"Some had already committed their 2021 dates somewhere else, when we canceled our 2020 event," she said.
Wright believes it is a strong lineup, with well-known country acts like John Michael Montgomer, Phil Vassar and Tracy Lawrence earlier in the evening. Shenandoah, who played at the first-ever Country Jam 32 years ago, also will be back.
"And we've never had Rodney Atkins here before, which is crazy," she said. "For someone of his portfolio, to have never played here before, is amazing."
While there is optimism that the latest vaccine developments will put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror by July 2021, Wright said they are still planning and making contingencies if the virus is still prevalent.
"We are putting together the safest and best-case scenarios," she said. "We'll be closely following what the industry is doing."
Tickets for the annual event are now on sale at countryjamwi.com