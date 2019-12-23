CHIPPEWA FALLS — The parents of a 6-month-old boy who was allegedly killed by a 10-year-old girl on Nov. 1, 2018, have sued Chippewa County and several Department of Human Services employees, saying officials didn't do enough to warn them the girl was a threat to vulnerable children.
The lawsuit, filed in Chippewa County Court, states DHS officials knew the girl was dangerous but failed to warn the foster mother or day care parents about the danger.
Jaxon Hunter was born April 6, 2018. He was at a day care, which also serves as a foster home, in the town of Tilden on Oct. 30, 2018 when the girl — who lived there as a foster child — was alone inside the house while everyone else was playing outside. The girl told authorities she panicked after dropping Jaxon, and then she stomped on his head when he began to cry.
Jaxon was transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he died two days after the incident.
The girl was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide by someone age 10 or older and was placed in a secure detention center. The case was recently moved out of adult court into juvenile court.
The lawsuit is filed by Jaxon’s parents, Stephanie Hunter and Nathan Liedl. The defendants are Chippewa County Department of Human Services, its director, Tim Easker, foster care coordinator Serena Schultz and unidentified “Jane Doe” social workers.
The lawsuit doesn’t indicate any dollar amount the parents are seeking.
“The injuries were inflicted by (the girl), a foster child under the supervision of, in the custody of, and placed in the home by agent and employees of the Chippewa County Department of Human Services,” the lawsuit reads. “Each such defendant’s actions contributed to Jaxon’s injuries and death. Each are being sued in their individual and official capacities.”
The lawsuit states the county was responsible for the girl’s placement at that day care.
“Such responsibility included the safety of those to vulnerable individuals to whom would be in contact with (the girl) through her placement,” the lawsuit reads.
The girl is a “dangerous actor” and DHS officials “knew she was dangerous and placed her in a home where there were vulnerable children, and failed to warn the foster mother or the day care parents of the danger.”
The lawsuit adds: “The harm to Jaxon and his parents was foreseeable and a result of the defendant’s conduct. The defendants acted with conscious disregard of a great risk of serious harm or deliberate indifference.”
The county has 45 days to respond. Multiple Chippewa County officials were contacted Monday and didn’t return requests for comments.
The plaintiffs are seeking a 12-person jury trial. Hunter and Liedl are being represented by attorney Jay Heit of Eau Claire-based Herrick & Hart law firm.