Seeking discussions between area veterans and gardeners about naming an Eau Claire park, a city commission rejected adopting the name Veterans Tribute Park on Wednesday night.
Though not the final word on adopting the name for land along Forest Street where the $2.2 million Veterans Tribute Trail is slated to go, the Waterways & Park’s Commission decision will be considered when the City Council makes a deciding vote at one of their upcoming meetings.
“If we make a decision we’re going to have a winner and a loser. With time and talking, we can have two winners,” commission Chairman Joshua Miller said before the group’s 7-3 vote against the Veterans Tribute Park name change.
The name stirred controversy in recent weeks as those involved in community gardens that have been at what is currently called the Forest Street Special Area for a decade felt excluded by the proposed name change and surprised when it has neared approval.
Deirdre Jenkins of Eau Claire said she comes from a family with veterans going back to the American Revolution, but she’s also been a part of the gardens that have donated more than 700 pounds of produce to The Community Table.
“I’ll bet there were at least a few veterans who ate what we grew,” she said during a public discussion at Wednesday night’s commission meeting.
While she welcomes having veterans as a neighbor to the gardens, she sought a more inclusive name along the lines of “Forest Street Community Gardens and Veterans Tribute Park.”
About 70 people attended the meeting, a mix of veterans and gardeners, held at the city’s Central Maintenance Facility, which is just north of the future veterans tribute.
Many were wearing stickers showing their support of the veterans tribute project and spoke about the importance of recognizing those who served this country.
Army veteran Lee Henning of Eau Claire said the name change would honor the sacrifice of those who fought and died in wars. He also noted a city policy where large contributions to a park are a criteria for considering who it could be named after.
“The veterans are paying the majority of funds for the park and they’re being nitpicked to death by people who aren’t even contributing,” he said.
The veterans foundation doing the fundraising applied in mid-March to begin the naming process, which then gave residents 60 days to submit their opinions the proposed name.
Of the 206 who shared their opinion on the park’s name through emails and phone calls to the city, 87% supported calling it Veterans Tribute Park. Seventeen respondents were flat-out opposed to the proposed name. Ten people offered their own suggestions, including “Freedom Park” or a name that also referenced the gardens along Forest Street.
On June 18, the Eau Claire County Board — which is contributing $450,000 to the tribute trail — took up the topic of the proposed name. After numerous gardeners expressed concerns about adopting the name for an area they’d tended for a decade, the board voted 18-8 to indefinitely postpone a decision on giving its support for the name change.
Speaking Wednesday night as a spokesman for the veterans foundation, Mark Beckfield, who is a county supervisor, said that renaming the park was a clear goal among the veterans group for a long time and it followed the city’s procedures to begin that process “to a T.”
But Tami Scraufnagel, who serves on the County Board with Beckfield, said the name change never came up when the veterans spoke to the North River Fronts Neighborhood Association, which she is a leading member of.
“Yes, I was blindsided,” she said.
After denying its approval for the name change, commission members — including two that serve on the City Council — said that they want to see the veterans group, gardeners and neighborhood association meet to discuss the park’s name.
“It seems like we don’t have good communication yet,” said city Councilman John Lor. “I want to see both groups come to the table and work together.”