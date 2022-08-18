081922_dr_Park_1a

Crews move dirt on Wednesday to prepare for a new skate park and playground at Boyd Park in Eau Claire. The city is planning projects at other parks in 2023 and beyond.

EAU CLAIRE — A park for the Princeton Valley neighborhood, replacing a prominent downtown fountain and a new restroom building in Carson Park are among projects the city is planning for 2023.

Next year's slate of public parks projects are included in Eau Claire's proposed 2023-27 capital improvement plan, which is scheduled for approval this fall along with the city's budget.

