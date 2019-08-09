Buoyed by Gov. Tony Evers’ win last fall but still remembering how Wisconsin played a major role in Donald Trump becoming president, the state Democratic Party’s new leader said he’s not taking anything for granted in 2020.
In a Friday visit to Eau Claire, Ben Wikler, who was named state party chairman in early June, outlined Democrats’ strategy for denying Trump a second term and not repeating what happened in 2016.
“This election — no matter how good the polling looks — we’re not going to take anything for granted,” Wikler said.
Polls had put Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton ahead leading into the November 2016 election, but Trump won Wisconsin — the first victory for a Republican presidential candidate in the state since 1984.
Aware that the state will be a political battleground and is expected to again play a crucial role in the presidential election, the Democratic Party has been building up grass-roots efforts it started in spring 2017 and intends to continue that through 2020.
Democrats aren’t alone in getting a ground game started toward the 2020 election, as a spokesman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin said it too has begun efforts and has momentum from Trump’s visits to the state during his first term.
“We have a lot of our base really fired up,” said Charles Nichols, research and communications director for the state GOP.
Western Wisconsin will see a lot of attention from politicians in the next 15 months, he said, as it was integral to delivering Trump’s first victory.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of effort and campaigning in the 3rd Congressional District,” Nichols said.
In west-central Wisconsin, Clinton won Eau Claire County, but Trump took all counties surrounding it in 2016. Four years earlier, those 12 counties were evenly split between supporting a second term for President Barack Obama and electing Republican Mitt Romney.
And while Eau Claire County contributed to Democrat Tony Evers becoming governor in November, other west-central Wisconsin counties backed Republican incumbent Scott Walker.
But Wikler points out that last year’s race for a U.S. Senate seat was more mixed in the region, which indicates that voters don’t just go strictly along party lines.
“You can see vividly that the area is still in play,” he said.
Last fall, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., got support from five counties in west-central Wisconsin while Republican challenger Leah Vukmir won seven counties.
Part of the Democrats’ strategy is to take advantage of Milwaukee being the host of the Democratic National Convention next July.
“We have to use the convention as a chance to recruit and train thousands of people to help in the fall,” Wikler said.
He conceded that hosting the convention doesn’t guarantee a win in the state, but he believes it will help Democrats in 2020.
Nichols said holding the convention here could backfire for Democrats because it may bring more attention to what he called the party’s increasingly radical agenda.
“What we’re seeing is their shift to the far left,” he said. “There are a lot of Democrats right now that don’t recognize their party.”
While Trump’s June re-election announcement locked him in as the Republican candidate, the Democratic Party has had 20 candidates seeking its nomination in recent debates.
Wikler acknowledged there are challenges with having a crowded field of Democrats vying for president, but he feels there’s also the benefit of having many voices speaking out against the incumbent.
And while candidates may disagree about how to reach certain goals, Wikler said there are principles such as health care for all and opposing racism that unite them.
“Those uniting values are visible nationally now,” he said. “That makes a long primary season, in some ways, a blessing.”
Nichols disagrees, saying that having a candidate early on means a party, its volunteers and donors can focus on the general election instead of seeing their efforts and resources divided during primary campaigning.
The two parties also foresee different issues defining the 2020 campaign.
“Health care is front and center,” Wikler said.
The issue played a key role in Evers winning in November, Wikler said, and he expects it will continue to be a concern while people face high costs for medication and health care, even when they have insurance.
And Wikler said Republicans’ stalled efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, would start up again if Trump gets a second term.
“If you’re one of 2.4 million people in Wisconsin with a pre-existing condition, you should be scared,” Wikler said.
Republicans intend to point to wage growth and record-low unemployment seen during Trump’s first term as reasons to re-elect him.
“I think our top issue is going to be the economy,” Nichols said, citing it as a key reason why people voted for Trump in 2016.
Immigration and health care are also going to be important, he said, but added that economic success is something that people see all the time when cashing their paycheck or going shopping.
“The economy is something everybody sees and feels every day,” he said.
But Wikler said when the Democrats talk about the economy, their focus is on it working for everyone through good wages, education and collective bargaining rights — not the latest stock prices.
Wikler, a Madison native, spent the past five years in Washington, D.C., as a director and senior adviser for liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org. Among his duties was leading the effort that prevented repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He also previously worked at grassroots petition websites Change.org and Avaaz.org. Wikler replaces Martha Laning, who served as state party chairwoman from 2015 until this June.