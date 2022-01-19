EAU CLAIRE — Collaboration helped Eau Claire County during 2021 and will be key for the organization this year in areas like developing rural broadband and supporting small business.
During a “state of the county” event Wednesday morning hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, county officials discussed the importance of partnering to achieve common goals.
Broadband is one area where working together has helped the community. The county last year allocated $2.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief money for broadband development.
“I’m most pleased with our efforts in rural broadband, working cooperatively with the towns and offering to partner with them,” said County Board Chairman Nick Smiar.
Better broadband could lead to economic development, since businesses could more easily work on the internet in rural areas. However, county officials noted the importance of balancing competing interests when trying to have rural economic growth.
Greg Leonard, county conservationist, said a housing subdivision proposal, for example, could help the local economy, but the county must also consider a subdivision’s potentially detrimental impact on nearby farmland.
Broadband was the most important priority identified by county residents in a recent survey on how the county should spend its COVID-19 relief money. Other top priorities were community response and economic recovery programs.
The county received more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief and has about $14.7 million left to allocate by the end of 2024.
Regarding economic recovery, the county last year allocated $2.75 million for businesses and nonprofits and is expected to set aside more for those areas. Detailed information on how organizations can apply to receive that money should come out within the next month, according to County Administrator Kathryn Schauf.
Smiar said “special concern” will be given for small businesses that have largely been “neglected” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic recovery process.
“We are beginning to provide some funding to, in my words, make the county whole again,” Smiar said.
Smiar said housing is another area where money could be spent.
“Affordable housing is a major concern in our area,” Smiar said.
In addition to impacting small businesses, the pandemic presented many obstacles for the county last year and will continue to do so this year. Despite those challenges, county finances seem stable.
“We have come through the pandemic in reasonably good shape, much better than we expected at the beginning,” Smiar said.
A main reason for that stability is record-breaking sales tax revenue in 2021. Through October 2021, the latest month for which information is available, the county has collected $10.85 million from sales taxes, exceeding its 2021 budget of $10.5 million. The county could have a sales tax surplus of more than $2 million once November and December collections are finalized.
Another financial impact is county revenue from the vehicle registration fee helping improve county roads. The fee, often called a wheel tax, began in 2019. The county’s 2021 PASER rating, which measures road pavement quality, is currently at 6.6 on a scale of 1 to 10. The 2019 PASER rating was 5.9, and it was 5.4 in 2018.
The county has dealt with the pandemic by collaborating with local entities, and that will continue in 2022.
“The county in and of itself can do nothing without those partnerships,” Schauf said.