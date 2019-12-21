Whether you want to rock on the dance floor as the first seconds of 2020 tick away, or observe the conclusion of 2019 a day early, you’ll have plenty of ways to celebrate.
Options you’ll find in the list below include stand-up comedy, tunes ranging from classic Sinatra ballads to big band jazz to hard rock as well as family activities such as a bird count, parachute playtime and skating.
Note: Information about these and other New Year’s Eve events can be found in That’s Entertainment, which runs Thursdays in the newspaper’s On The Town section, and in a New Year’s Eve round-up that will appear on Monday, Dec. 30.
So have fun and, most importantly, stay safe.
Monday, Dec. 30
• New Year’s Family Event, 5 to 9 p.m., Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road. Admission: $5; free for children 2 and younger; eauclaireymca.org/sc-events.
The event will include DJ entertainment, games, prizes, inflatables, limo rides and a balloon drop.
• “Sinatra and Company,” music from the Rat Pack era, 7 p.m. Dec. 30 and 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 31, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $29 adults, $22 students of any age. 715-386-8409; ThePhipps.org.
Vocalists Tim Patrick, Colleen Raye and Debbie O’Keefe along with the 10-piece Blue Eyes Band, directed by Todd Matheson, will perform iconic songs from the famous swinging crooners of the 1950s and ’60s. The Dec. 30 performance was added by popular demand.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• New Year’s Kids’ Bird Count, 9-11:30 a.m., Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 Highway K, rural Fall Creek. $5 to $7. Registration ends Tuesday. 715-877-2212; beavercreekreserve.org.
The day will start with details about birds and binoculars. Then kids 8 to 12 years old will go birding with mentors. Kids 4 to 7 will participate in bird activities, create a craft and conduct their own survey at the bird feeders. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
• Noon Year’s Eve Party! 9 a.m.-noon, Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. $7; free for kids younger than 1 year. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.
No extended bedtime required for this family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration. Drop in for a parachute playtime, confetti extravaganza and countdown to noon at the clock tower.
• New Year’s Eve family skate, 6-9 p.m. Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St. $4, including skate rental. A limited number of skates available. Participants encouraged to bring their own skates. 715-839-5032 or email Julie.Booth@eauclairewi.gov.
• Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Admission: adults $16, seniors $15, youth $9. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Troppo Big Band is a 20-piece big band that plays a wide variety of music that is guaranteed to please a wide variety of audiences. The group, directed by Robert Heintz, plays swing, rock, polka, waltzes and pop, among other genres.
Formed in 2004, Troppo Big Band features musicians of varied ages from throughout the Chippewa Valley.
• Top Notchmen, 1-4 p.m., and Goggin Dance, with free dance lessons, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
• New Year’s Eve Stand Up Comedy Bash!, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., The Plus 208 S Barstow St. All ages (18 and older recommended). General admission $10 in advance, $15 at the door. tinyurl.com/soamycl.
The lineup of local favorites will be followed by a dance party until 1 a.m.
• Free Rocking New Year’s Eve Bash, with Entropy O.A.C., Sin7, Tuthill Music (featuring Jason of VIA), 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free admission. 715-861-3838.
• Bear Creek Band, 9 p.m., Trail’s End Resort, 8080 N. Highway K, Hayward. Free. 715-634-2423; trails-end-resort.net.
• DOB New Year’s Eve “20/20,” hosted by Day Old Bread, with The Firestarter, 9 p.m.; Peak Experience, 11 p.m.; Blast-Off Ball-Drop, midnight; To Infinity & Beyond, 1 a.m., The Mousetrap Tavern, 311 S. Barstow St. 715-832-8418.
• New Year’s Eve with Rattle Can Red, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
• NYE 2020 LIVE on The Lakely stage: Shane Leonard and His Band, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601; theoxbowhotel.com.
• 40 Fingers, ’60s/’70s classic oldies, 8-30 p.m.-1 a.m., Bridgewater Pub, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-6941; tinyurl.com/qdub52l; 40fingersband.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
• Christmas Village, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls. Get one last look at this year’s display that features life size Christmas scenes reminiscent of the Victorian era and local historical replicas, along with more than 60,000 lights; tinyurl.com/yag44e7g.