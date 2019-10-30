A 24-year-old Eau Claire man may have been alive for up to 30 minutes after he was stabbed multiple times last year by Ezra McCandless of Stanley, a forensic pathologist testified Wednesday in the third week of McCandless’ trial.
McCandless, 22, stabbed Alex Woodworth 16 times in the town of Spring Brook on March 22, 2018. Law enforcement found Woodworth dead in a vehicle in Spring Brook the next day.
McCandless is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Dunn County. Her attorneys argue she killed Woodworth in self-defense.
Her defense is expected to rest its case today.
On Monday, McCandless testified in her own defense, saying Woodworth left and re-entered the car and spoke to her after she stabbed him with a knife several times.
A forensic pathologist testifying for McCandless’ defense said Wednesday that Woodworth would likely have been able to walk and talk even after being stabbed — because none of the wounds were to his spinal cord, a major artery or his heart.
“Certainly he had significant injuries, so I don’t think he would have lived a long period of time, but none of his injuries were so immediately or instantly fatal he would have died right away,” said Dr. Lindsey Thomas.
McCandless has pleaded not guilty.
It is the third week of her trial, which is scheduled to last through Friday.
When the jury begins deliberating they may be sequestered — which would begin Friday at the earliest — to allow the jury to be home for Halloween evening tonight, Judge James Peterson said Wednesday.
A clinical psychologist, Dr. James Hopper, testified Wednesday that people who are sexually assaulted by someone they know sometimes do not have a “fight-or-flight” reaction.
Trauma can also affect how the brain stores memories, Hopper testified.
McCandless testified this week that Woodworth attempted to rape her with a knife in the car, but she took the knife away and stabbed him “anywhere and everywhere.”
Prosecutors have argued McCandless intentionally lured Woodworth to Dunn County to kill him, then staged a crime scene to imply self-defense.
On Monday McCandless also testified she carved the word “boy” into her arm, but said she did not know why. She originally told law enforcement Woodworth carved the word on her arm.
On cross-examination, she testified she went to a nearby Spring Brook resident’s house and said she needed to go to the hospital, but did not mention that she had stabbed Woodworth and that he was in a car.
The trial is set to continue today at the Dunn County courthouse.