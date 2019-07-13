Eau Claire brewery the Brewing Projekt, 1807 Oxford Ave., is expanding its parking lot again as its new taproom has grown in popularity.
The brewery intends to pave more of an adjacent lot to add another 11 stalls to the 68 already available for patrons and employees.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will review the parking expansion at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting in the boardroom at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
This is the second time the brewery has boosted parking for its new building that replaced its original, smaller facility. Initial plans called for 29 parking stalls, but another 33 were paved earlier this year.
“However, the demand and need for more parking was acknowledged because of the success of the business and the added employees,” stated a city staff report.
The brewery opened a temporary taproom in August, prior to the larger, permanent one that opened its doors this spring along with outdoor and rooftop seating.
With seating for a maximum of 305 customers and up to 10 employees per shift, city requirements expect parking for 82 cars. However, the brewery’s management stated through a memo that the 77 stalls is suitable given the expected amount of patronage.
Other Business
Also on Monday’s Plan Commission agenda:
• The panel is scheduled to give its recommendation on a plan for projects the city intends to undertake in 2020 to 2024.
• Oakwood Mall’s master sign plan is slated for changes as HOM Furniture is relocating into the former Younkers anchor store.