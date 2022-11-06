EAU CLAIRE — Substitute teachers and special education assistants may be offered a pay rate increase starting this month across the Eau Claire Area School District.

The Eau Claire School Board will vote tonight to raise its current daily substitute teacher rate from $140 to $160, and its special education assistant hourly sub rate from $16 to $16.38.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.