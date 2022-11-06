EAU CLAIRE — Substitute teachers and special education assistants may be offered a pay rate increase starting this month across the Eau Claire Area School District.
The Eau Claire School Board will vote tonight to raise its current daily substitute teacher rate from $140 to $160, and its special education assistant hourly sub rate from $16 to $16.38.
According to board documents, there were a reported 921 vacancies districtwide between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31 this year. Over 58% of those vacancies were within special education.
“Historically, ECASD, as well as most districts, has recognized unfilled absences in the area of special education on a regular basis,” board documents stated. “However, the early onset of unfilled vacancies in all areas for this school year is unique. In typical years, the level of unfilled vacancies that the District is experiencing in the data shared above is usually noticed later into the fall of the year and closer to the winter months once significant illness spike in the schools.”
If approved, Eau Claire’s new substitute pay rates will match area districts that are paying the highest amount for substitutes in the two areas the district has experienced the most significant amount of unfilled absences, board documents stated.
Cadott and Colfax schools currently pay $160 per day to substitute teachers, and Osseo-Fairchild school district pays $16.38 an hour for substitute special education assistants, according to charts provided by Eau Claire school district administrators.
The $140 per day that Eau Claire schools have been paying substitute teachers matches what Altoona and Chippewa Falls schools pay their subs.
Eau Claire schools’ current $16 an hour rate for substitute special education assistants is already higher than neighboring school districts, including Altoona, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek and Augusta.
Reporting in
Tonight the School Board board will hear from district Executive Director of Student Services Kaying Xiong as she reports on the district’s continuing efforts to create and sustain a learning environment that follows an equitable multi-level system of supports framework.
She will especially emphasize the district’s use of positive behavioral interventions and supports.
The board will also hear an update on its developing Communication Plan from board member Erica Zerr.
The plan, which was conceptualized as a part of the district’s Coherent Governance model in spring 2021, includes the creation of a key communicator group that will meet and engage with the board on a quarterly basis.
Also at tonight’s meeting:
• The board will vote to approve a 2022-2027 contract with Student Transit.
• The board will vote to approve Abby Johnson, Lori Bica and Phil Lyons as Board of Canvassers appointees for the Tuesday’s election.
• The board will consider the approval of changes made to five Coherent Governance policies.
• The board will hear from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who will talk about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks in fostering a safe, effective, respectful and non-discriminatory learning environment for students.
