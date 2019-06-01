About 8 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Brad Venaas visited the grave of Roger R. Kuhlman at St. John’s Cemetery to set out the fallen serviceman’s photo and West Point uniform.
Venaas and others from American Legion Post 53 returned to the cemetery off Omaha Street just prior to 10:30 am. to lay a wreath at the grave.
There, they found an older man sitting in a lawn chair in front of Kuhlman’s grave, along with a younger couple. The man in the chair was Larry Kuhlman, Roger’s younger brother; his daughter, Kathy Mehls, and her husband, William, brought him from his home in Chippewa Falls to attend the service after reading an article in the Leader-Telegram about the post’s plans to honor its four namesakes — William C. Johnson, Frank E. Nicoles, Roger and Rodney J. Olson — that day.
Serving with the 1st Cavalry Division, Roger was the first Eau Claire man killed in the Korean War. He was 23.
Sick with the flu, Larry, then a student at UW-Madison, couldn’t attend Roger’s funeral almost seven decades ago, so the 89-year-old Larry wasn’t going to miss the graveside service of the brother he dearly loved.
Seeing the wreath laid at Roger’s grave and those who came to remember him and hearing the three-volley rifle salute and the playing of Taps meant a lot to Larry.
“He wasn’t just my brother,” Larry said of Roger, his senior by 2½ years. “He was my mentor, my leader, so getting to be there was a gift from God.”
The son of the late Ray and Jean Kuhlman, Roger was born and raised in Eau Claire and attended public schools, graduating from high school in June 1944.
He attended the former Millard’s Preparatory School, a military prep school in Washington, D.C., and he was appointed to West Point by U.S. Sen. Alexander Wiley, R-Wis, according to newspaper accounts.
From a young age, Roger was interested in the military and his country’s war history, Larry recalled, and he dreamed of attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Roger graduated from West Point on June 7, 1949, with a commission of second lieutenant in the infantry. His parents and Larry, who was able to take leave from UW-Eau Clare, attended.
“There is no doubt in my mind that had he survived the war he would have been a career military man,” Larry said. “He was a spit and polish guy.”
But Roger also was an excellent trumpet player and a good dancer, his brother said.
Roger served at Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Benning, Ga., where he graduated from the paratroopers course, according to a history compiled by Venaas. Granted two weeks leave, he returned home, leaving Eau Claire on Aug. 6, 1950, according to newspaper accounts. Nine days later, he left Seattle, bound for Korea.
Roger participated in the Battle of the Pusan Perimeter, a large-scale battle between the United Nations Command and North Korean forces. The “Pusan Perimeter” was a 140-mile defensive line around the southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula. It was one of the first major engagements of the Korean War.
Serving as a platoon leader, Roger was killed in action by enemy mortar fire on Sept. 12, 1950.
“There is a tendency to idealize our loved ones after they have been taken from us, but of Roger, nothing finer can be said after death than was said of him while he was living,” according to a post on the West Point Association of Graduates. “Both as a growing boy and during the few short years of manhood allotted him, he brought to all who were privileged to know him well, an outgoing friendliness, a brightness of spirit and a confidence in the goodness of life that made every contact with him a joyous and cherished experience. He became a vital part of all who knew him.”
Roger’s parents were alerted to his death by a telegram from the War Department. That wasn’t the first time they were told Roger had been killed, though, Larry said. Several weeks earlier, the Kuhlmans received an “if I should die” letter Roger carried on him. He apparently lost it, and someone found it and mailed it.
“When Roger was killed, our mother went to bed, and she barely got out of bed for two years,” Larry said. Their father, a former Eau Claire County sheriff and state assemblyman, was killed in 1956 in an automobile crash.
“Roger took me on as a project,” Larry said, recalling his brother grabbing him during his sophomore year in high school and telling him he needed to stop screwing around.
“I liked having fun,” Larry said. “Roger was the serious one, but that had an enormous effect on me.”
After graduating from UW-Madison, Larry planned to enlist in the Navy.
“I thought the Army guys were nuts,” he said chuckling.
However, as the sole surviving son of a family where a son died as result of military service, Larry was exempted, something that was hard for him to accept.
“I’ve always lived with the guilt of having freedom as a result of my brother’s death,” he said. “He was amazing, and (the fact Post 53 honored him) was a complete surprise.”