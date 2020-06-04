The weather was warm but the words were heartfelt as several hundred area residents gathered in Owen Park Thursday night to listen to several speakers express the need for social justice.
“I wanted to give this space for healing...to acknowledge the wrongs and work to right them,” event organizer Violet Kilmurray told the crowd.
Kilmurray, who is co-chair of Women’s March Wisconsin, told the crowd she wanted the rally to be a peaceful event to facilitate conversations.
Speaker Kayde Langer told the crowd black people shouldn’t have to be afraid of law enforcement in 2020.
“It shouldn’t be our biggest fear to approach someone who is supposed to help us,” Langer said.
The rally, which came on the heels of similar events Sunday and Monday in Eau Claire, are in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. One of the officers involved faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting in the killing.
The event was called Justice 4 George Floyd and BLM Eau Claire Community Rally.
The event included speakers and entertainment.
The rally’s intent, according to the organizing group’s Facebook post, was “to celebrate the lives of those lost to racism and police brutality, build community and push for change.
One of the speakers was Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a UW-Eau Claire history professor who is also a member of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission and president of Uniting Bridges of Eau Claire — a civil rights, social action and advocacy organization.
Ducksworth-Lawton told the crowd that Uniting Bridges has a list of several items the group wants the state Legislature to address:
• Make it a criminal offense to falsely arrest a properly credentialed journalist covering protests and other social justice rallies.
• Filing a false police report would be a felony offense.
• Mandate de-escalation training for all law enforcement officers in Wisconsin.
• Ban no-knock raids, which Ducksworth-Lawton said kill innocent people and police officers.
• Ban blood and knee chokes by law enforcement officers.
• Making it a fireable offense for any law enforcement officer to turn off his body camera and hide his badge.
• Adopt pursuit guidelines so people running away are not shot in the back.
• Banning the use of rubber bullets and the practice of pulling masks off of protesters.
• Adopt voter registration so everyone has a right to vote.
Ducksworth-Lawton said police are supposed to protect us, not occupy us.
“These standards will restore that,” she said.
In an interview, Kilmurrary said the main purpose of the rally was building solidarity and community healing.
Kilmurray was not surprised by the turnout of several hundred people for the rally. About 1,300 people expressed an interest in attending the rally on the organizing group’s Facebook page, she said.
Now that the rally is over, Kilmurray was asked what needs to happen next.
“We need to continue the work that has been going on forever, but which seems like is just starting,” she said.
Another rally, called Protest for Peace/Pick Up the Earth, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today at Phoenix Park.
The hourlong rally, which will include several speakers, will be followed by a march past City Hall and through parts of downtown.
Groups of people will be stationed along the route to pick up trash.