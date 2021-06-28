EAU CLAIRE — This summer, people with an eye for Eau Claire’s historic landmarks can explore the city’s history from atop their bicycles.
The Chippewa Valley Museum has released three self-guided bike tours, as well as a downtown Eau Claire historical walking tour.
All people need to participate is the Biking Into History tour pamphlet, which contains a map and historical context about the landmarks, said Olaf Lind, the museum’s communications specialist.
The pamphlets are free and can be found at these Eau Claire locations:
- The Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive.
- The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St.
- L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
“I think it will appeal both to people who have lived here for a long time and to people who are just visiting the area,” Lind said.
The bike tours range from 3 to 6 miles long, and all start from downtown Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park.
Dubbed “Industries of the Past,” “City of Bridges” and “Natural History of Eau Claire,” all three tours explore a different set of landmarks and historical sites.
The tours were created for individuals or families to complete in an afternoon, Lind said: “They’re really designed for an easy ride around town … not a huge distance between each stop.”
The museum worked with Eau Claire City Councilman Jeremy Gragert to develop the tour routes and enlisted the help of veteran Chippewa Valley historian Frank Smoot and retired city senior planner Pat Ivory to develop the historical information and maps, said the museum’s director, Carrie Ronnander.
They aren’t the first bike tours of Eau Claire’s history the museum has produced, but they’re the first since the pandemic, Ronnander said. The museum ran its first set of tours in summer 2018 and a second tour in 2019, though it paused tour map production “for a good part of 2020,” she noted.
The project was funded by a Mayo Clinic Hometown Health grant, according to the museum.
The museum has also published a new historical, self-guided walking tour, which it developed earlier this year.
That tour is hosted online at www.theclio.com, Lind said. People will start at Phoenix Park and walk to nine different stops in downtown Eau Claire. The tour includes in-depth histories and historic photos of each location.
Stops include the State Theatre, the former Carnegie Library, Schlegelmilch House, Barstow Street and the Grand Avenue bridge.
“The pandemic actually gave us some time to reformat an old walking tour, and the biking tours have been in the works for a few years,” Ronnander said in a statement. “The (temporary) closure of the High Bridge requires some bike tour adjustments, but all the Biking Into History maps show riders how to navigate the trails.”
People can access directions for the walking tour by visiting www.theclio.com/tour/1498.
The development of the walking tour project was partially funded by the CARES Act, the March 2020 economic stimulus bill passed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chippewa Valley Museum is also hosting the Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt this summer. The hunt began June 26 and will run through July 11. People who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a $100 prize or one of two July 4-themed baskets from the museum’s store.
“If we can offer things outside of the museum that help people connect with the history of the Chippewa Valley, that’s the goal,” Lind said.