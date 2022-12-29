Tunnel Under Menomonie Street

Two people using Eau Claire's recreational trail system cross Menomonie Street on Thursday by the construction site for the County Materials Complex. The street is scheduled for construction in 2023, which will include replacing the crosswalk with a pedestrian underpass.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — A pedestrian underpass and roundabout are part of Menomonie Street construction the city plans to do in 2023 near the County Materials Complex construction site.

The project is scheduled next year so it will be ready in time for the first major event scheduled at the athletics and event complex — UW-Eau Claire’s 2024 spring graduation ceremony.

