When Malena Larson started as a first-year student last year, she found it comforting to have a student mentor she could contact to answer any questions she had about starting college at UW-Stout.
“It’s nice to talk to someone who has been in your shoes,” said Larson, a sophomore from Clear Lake majoring in industrial design. “I thought it would make my first year go more smoothly to have someone to talk to about how to sign up for classes or what to bring to campus.”
Last year, MentorLink started as a pilot program at UW-Stout with about half of the first-year students invited to be matched to a volunteer upper-level student peer mentor. During the pilot year, 400 first-year students participated and were matched to 167 mentors.
This fall, MentorLink rolled out to all first-year students. So far, 808 students have been matched with 235 mentors. There is no cost to students. Volunteer mentors must be at least a sophomore and have a 2.5 grade-point average.
UW-Stout is the only UW System school to offer a comprehensive first-year mentoring program, according to Aaron Aure, executive director of Enrollment and Retention Services.
“We are helping students to connect and help each other,” Aure said. “It was started as a support system for the transition to college for new first-year students.”
Many interactions between the mentors and first-year students are from June to mid-September and then over the winter break, Aure said.
“Mentoring is a high-impact practice for retention,” Aure said. “Retention is usually 68 or 69 percent from first year to second year. I have goals of improving that.”
With students who had three or more interactions with their mentor from fall to spring semester during the MentorLink pilot, there was a 90% retention rate, according to Darren Ward, coordinator of the MentorLink program and first-year student adviser.
From the fall of 2018 to this fall, enrollment retention of those students was 78%. For students not participating in the MentorLink program, retention was 84% and 73%, respectively.
“I am very pleased with the numbers,” Ward said, adding he was also happy to see the interest in MentorLink continue to grow.
The program also gives upper-level students a leadership opportunity and the opportunity to give back to UW-Stout.
Mentors and mentees are matched through a survey that asks about interests, background, academics and personal preferences. The mentee then chooses a mentor based on recommendations made by the program. Common discussions focus on classes and academics, study tips, making UW-Stout home and getting involved on campus.
One popular method of interaction is text messaging. Since June, mentors and mentees have exchanged about 5,000 text messages. At some point, they are encouraged to meet through a video chat or face-to-face on campus. Mentors are not intended to give counseling or mental health advice.
“If you boil it down, the intent of the program is to give students someone they feel connected to and they can ask questions of,” Ward said.