EAU CLAIRE — Long-term care facilities have been off limits for most people for months in an attempt to protect residents from the COVID-19 virus. It has been tough on residents and families alike.
Hannah Olejniczak faces an additional challenge. She said Wednesday the residents at the Our House Senior Living sites in the area are in memory units for people with Alzheimer’s or similar issues. When a person’s memory is compromised, understanding why they can’t see friends and relatives is an even bigger challenge.
“All three of my buildings are small settings,” she said, at which residents are used to seeing people. The changes meant to protect them also mean disruptions to their familiar routines. “Right now with all the COVID going on, they’re all confused.”
Olejniczak, the sites’ director, said an appeal on Facebook for pen pals is helping. It’s a model other care facilities have used successfully since the pandemic began, but the level of support still surprised Olejniczak.
While many of the responses are local, support has come in from as far away as California. Some people are sending handwritten letters, while others are emailing or posting comments online. Both make residents happy.
“When they see the letters coming in or see messages coming in, they get so excited,” Olejniczak said.