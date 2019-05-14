Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Altoona this week to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
The visit, announced Tuesday by the White House, comes after President Donald Trump held a rally in Green Bay last month. It marks Pence’s first visit to Wisconsin since he attended a campaign rally in November in Hudson. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the visit would take place on Thursday.
Pence plans to visit J&D Manufacturing in Altoona, where he will participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders and then deliver comments about the trade deal’s impact on Wisconsin.
The J&D stop likely reflects the importance of international trade to the company, which manufactures large fans, cooling systems and other equipment for the agricultural market, said Brian Westrate of Fall Creek, treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin and a member of the 3rd Congressional District GOP executive committee.
Wisconsin is expected to be a toss-up state in the 2020 presidential race. Trump won the state by less than a point in 2016.
The visit demonstrates how important western Wisconsin and Wisconsin are to Trump’s re-election chances, Westrate said.
“There are very few paths to winning the next election that don’t include winning Wisconsin,” Westrate said. “It seems like six states will decide the next election and Wisconsin is one of those. ... It’s nice to matter.”