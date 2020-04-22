CHIPPEWA FALLS - Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday was more important than ever despite social distancing necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street.
“We only have one Earth,” Ouimette said. “We need to take care of it. It’s a big issue and I think people are aware of it. People care about what’s happening and people care about the city. Today just highlights that fact and people are still doing what they can to keep this area safe and healthy.”
For the past 18 years in downtown Chippewa Falls about 200 to 300 volunteers have flocked to the densely populated downtown streets to pick up trash and help make the city a cleaner place to live. Traditionally gloves, garbage bags and water were given out to the volunteers to help make it easy to get involved with the downtown clean-up.
However, the 2020 incarnation of the event was canceled in response to COVID-19 social distancing regulations. The inability to hold the event did not hinder people from finding a way to benefit the community.
Traditionally local businesses would donate money to be a sponsor on the event’s t-shirt given to all volunteers. This year many local businesses instead donated their sponsorship funds in the form of gift certificates to area businesses to help stimulate the economy. Through Facebook raffles, gift certificates have been distributed to area patrons with the hope of bettering the community post-coronavirus.
Ouimette said those interested in helping improve the Chippewa Falls environment can still do so on an individual basis as long as they’re keeping themselves, and those around them, safe from possible exposure to COVID-19.
“There are a lot of things people can do on their own even though they can’t do it in large groups,” Ouimette said. “We encourage people to pick up garbage or things laying around if they’re able to or be mindful about things they’re wasting or throwing away. Whatever people can do will help.”
Chippewa Falls resident Angie Wheeler said not being able to participate in any group cleanup efforts on Earth Day was frustrating, but she hopes people still find ways of contributing even if it is in untraditional ways.
“I hope people give it the attention it deserves,” Wheeler said. “People haven’t been outside as much lately because of COVID-19, so it might be easy for them to dismiss what’s going on outside. I think it’s more important than ever to keep our community clean.”
Those interested in finding ways to participate in Earth Day and Earth Week cleanup efforts can visit the Chippewa Falls Main St. website.