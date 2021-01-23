People's Choice winner

EAU CLAIRE — A sculpture in Phoenix Park titled "Ingrain" has won the People's Choice award for the 2020 season of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.
The sculpture by Dan Ingersoll of Eau Claire was created specifically for the point in Phoenix Park, so the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers could be seen through the portal. The ceramic logs represent the Chippewa Valley's logging heritage.
As the winner of public voting for the People's Choice award, Ingrain will be purchased by Sculpture Tour and then donated to the city of Eau Claire's permanent collection.
Thirty-five sculptures were eligible for the award in 2020, which was the free public art tour's 10th season.
Sponsors for the People's Choice award are the North Barstow/Medical Business Improvement District Board and the South Barstow Business Improvement District Board.