CHIPPEWA FALLS — The connection between children and a book can be a powerful thing, and a performance Sunday at Heyde Center for the Arts is set to encourage that bond in a unique way.
Nationally known family entertainer Chris Fascione will bring children’s stories to life during the performance, which will start at 2 p.m. at the venue, 3 S. High St.
Chris Fascione is a story-performer who acts out the best of classical and contemporary children’s literature and folktales in an interactive fashion that involves children and their parents. His show is tailored for family audiences and he utilizes performance aspects such as miming, juggling and comedy to offer a unique performance.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said Fascione does more than just tell a story to children, he performs it in a way for the average child that evokes a unique response and feeling they might not have felt from reading the story on their own.
“He has an exaggerated style and paints a story with his body as well as his words,” Johnson said. “It’s a style of performance which really gets the kids involved in the story being performed. It encourages books and reading in a way that isn’t done very often. It’s storytelling just in a fun and animated way, and I think it will be a fun addition to our performance calendar.”
Johnson said the decision to bring Fascione to Chippewa Falls to perform feeds into the goal of involving kids in the arts and providing varied experiences so they can develop their own taste for the arts.
“We’re always looking at getting kids involved in different forms of art,” Johnson said. “Chris’ performances harken back to the oral history of storytelling that is hard to find nowadays. It reminds me of a time of entertainment when we didn’t have any CGI or virtual graphics. Back in those days they had to be creative and allow kids to use their imagination. He just uses his body, voice and actions to get kids involved in a unique way. It is something we want to keep viable.”
While Fascione’s performance is primarily for children, Johnson said parents, grandparents and other family members will still enjoy the performance and take something away from witnessing his unique take on classic storytelling techniques.
“Kids are going to have a great time because they’re really going to be encouraged to be a part of the performance,” Johnson said. “The parents are going to enjoy it because it is a form of storytelling they’ll find compelling. The kids will be able to be active and try to pull the parents into it to make it even more interactive. It is not just a static sit there and listen performance. Kids can get squirrely at an early age so they’ll be encouraged to be involved, and it’ll be great for everyone involved.”