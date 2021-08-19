EAU CLAIRE — The smiles were as dramatic as the dance moves Thursday when Hearts in Harmony show choir members strutted their stuff in downtown Eau Claire.
The three-year-old adaptive choir for Chippewa Valley residents from 15 to 25 with special needs put on a show for family and friends to celebrate what they learned during a weeklong summer camp at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
In the plaza in front of Pablo Center, 17 members of the troupe waved their arms, clapped their hands, snapped their fingers, stomped their feet and danced their hearts out to the delight of family, friends and passersby.
"When they're out there singing and dancing, they really light everyone up," said Ned Lenhart, chairman of the Hearts in Harmony board of directors. "You can't watch them and not smile. They are so authentic, so real, so genuine in their joy at what they're doing."
Thursday's presentation was directed by Becca Adams, a former member of the Chippewa Falls High School show choir.
"It's super awesome," Adams said of leading Hearts in Harmony. "Being with these students uplifts me so much. I love teaching them and they teach me so much about loving life."
That enthusiasm was apparent when, after the final bow, many of the masked performers sprinted into the audience to accept hugs from proud parents and relatives.
One of those campers, Dan Tjelta, 25, of Eau Claire, said he liked dancing to all three songs in the performance as well as the chance to depict a thunderstorm.
"It makes my day," Tjelta said of participating in the show choir.
Another camper, Alyssa Pekula, 22, of Eau Claire, declared "It's fun" and "I love dancing" when asked what she thought of Hearts in Harmony.
Lenhart co-founded the nonprofit group in 2018 with his wife, Jill, in response to a gap they saw in activity options for teens and young adults with special needs. The need was made apparent by the couple's daughter Thea, who has Down syndrome. After watching older siblings perform in Chi-Hi's show choir, Thea regularly expressed her intent to be in show choir when she got to high school even though no such option existed for special needs students in the district.
That led to the creation of Hearts in Harmony, which meets and performs throughout the year — even on Zoom during much of the pandemic. The group offers participants opportunities for social interaction outside of school and for connecting with community members through performances.
"It gives the community a chance to see their gifts," Lenhart said. "It's a two-way street. We lift them up, but they lift us up too."
The benefits of the summer camp, funded by a Hometown Health Grant from Mayo Clinic Health System, have gone beyond fun and friendship.
"It's been a wonderful way to get us connected to more families and more kids," Lenhart said.