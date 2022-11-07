Eau Claire County Humane Association employee Hannah Wallace got kisses Monday from a dog in its cage after giving medication to the animal. Pet surrenders at the shelter are up dramatically over just a year ago.
EAU CLAIRE — In the summer of 2021, it took about two weeks to surrender a pet to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Now it takes more than two months. The Humane Association has daily pet surrender appointments scheduled through the end of the year, said Addie Erdmann, marketing and development director for the Humane Association.
“We do surrenders by appointment so we can make sure we have kennels for them,” she said.
“The biggest reason for people surrendering pets continues to be not being able to find pet-friendly housing,” Erdmann said.
A pet owner changing apartments may not be able to keep an animal at the new apartment. Other reasons for surrenders include older people who are no longer capable of caring for their animal and people who find themselves with a pet after a friend or loved one died, she said.
As to why pet surrenders have increased dramatically from 2021 to 2022, Erdmann believes there are a multitude of reasons.
One is inflation. People are paying more for their food and other necessities. Those same necessities for pets also cost more. “More recently we have been seeing more people who can’t provide for their pets,” she said.
A second reason is COVID-19. When the pandemic started, more people were sheltered in and working from home. They had more time for their pets. Now that people are back to their previous routines, they don’t have as much time for their pets, Erdmann said.
Surrendering cats and dogs to the animal shelter has a fee ranging from $45 to $65. That fee can differ for other animals, she said.
All varieties of animals are surrendered to the shelter. “Any animal you can think of,” Erdmann said. “We try to keep it to one type of animal per day.”
For example, the shelter could do both a surrender for a dog and a guinea pig on the same day. Or they may have one person surrendering three cats on the same day.
“Eighty percent of the time, we have different kinds of animals that are surrendered each day,” she said.
Once an animal is surrendered to the Humane Association, it is evaluated and checked out by a veterinarian. “Then we’re ready to put them up for adoption as long as they are healthy,” Erdmann said.
There are alternatives to surrendering a pet other than using the shelter, she said.
There are websites that help re-home pets. Donors fill out an application and can actually meet the people who are going to adopt their pet, Erdmann said.
“That’s my favorite alternative,” she said.
If a pet owner doesn’t have to surrender their animal immediately, that person could serve as a foster owner until the shelter can find someone to adopt the animal, Erdmann said.
If expenses are an issue, the Eau Claire County Humane Association has a free community pet pantry with food, litter and other items. “It’s a little shed right in our parking lot,” she said.
The shelter also has a transitional living program, where animals can be housed for up to 30 days if your living situation will allow you to take in your pet again, Erdmann said.
But the animal shelter is always an option, she said.
“We are always going to be there if you need us,” Erdmann said. “We understand life happens. Surrendering doesn’t make you a bad pet parent.”