110822_dr_Shelter_2a

Eau Claire County Humane Association employee Hannah Wallace got kisses Monday from a dog in its cage after giving medication to the animal. Pet surrenders at the shelter are up dramatically over just a year ago.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — In the summer of 2021, it took about two weeks to surrender a pet to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Now it takes more than two months. The Humane Association has daily pet surrender appointments scheduled through the end of the year, said Addie Erdmann, marketing and development director for the Humane Association.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com