Eau Claire city manager Dale Peters has postponed his retirement, saying he didn’t want to leave the city looking for his replacement at the same time the community is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
“Earlier this year, I announced my planned retirement for mid-May 2020,” Peters said Saturday. “We now find our community under an emergency declaration responding to the COVID-19 crisis. This unprecedented crisis facing our community is changing quickly, challenging every aspect of our community and is not an ideal time for the City Council to be recruiting for a new city manager.”
Peters offered to stay while the city works on getting through the challenges caused by coronavirus.
“Due to this unique circumstance, I have decided to extent my anticipated retirement date to approximately 45 days after the end of our emergency declaration(s), subject to adjustment as personal or professional circumstances may necessitate,” Peters said. “After serving our community for more than 30 years, it is not in my nature to walk away as we face one of the biggest challenges our community has encountered in decades.”
Council president Terry Weld thanked Peters for remaining in his position. The city manager position is appointed by the council.
“We are grateful and comforted knowing that Mr. Peters will continue to manage and guide our city until the time is right to relinquish his position,” Weld said Saturday. “Since announcing his retirement, Mr. Peter’s commitment to his role as city manager has never wavered. This is even more evident today as he devotes all his energy and time, seven days a week, to seeing Eau Claire and this region through the crisis.”
City councilman Andrew Werthmann said Peters’ “leadership right now is exactly what we need.”
“Given his expertise, in terms of emergency management and his connections with the local partners, it’s been pretty clear for the last couple of weeks that we are in really good hands with Dale Peters,” Werthmann said. “I’ve alwasy known him as someone who knows how to prepare and respond to emergency situations.”
In February, Peters announced his plans to retire in May.
Peters graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He became the city’s risk manager in 1989, and later worked as human resources director and assistant city manager. He was appointed as city manager in January 2016.
Werthmann said he can’t imagine trying to recruit and bring in candidates for the job with the national concerns over coronavirus.
With COVID-19 cases slowly growing in western Wisconsin, Weld thanked the “devoted and committed individuals on the front lines of this crisis.”
“Their leadership, experience and compassion are making our world safer and stronger together,” Weld said. “Please hear and trust their urgent pleas and messages to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a community, this is our expression of respect, love and support to each other. We will get through this, I am certain of it. Stay calm, stay positive and keep planning and preparing for your tomorrows. They give us the hope and encouragement we need as we look to a healthier and stronger future.”
Peters echoed Weld’s comments, asking people “keep calm and stop the spread.”
“This is a serious situation and now, more than ever we must follow the recommendations of our health experts,” Peters said.