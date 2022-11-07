EAU CLAIRE — City residents concerned about the disruption a proposed raised boardwalk and paved trail would make to land on the west side of Half Moon Lake spoke Monday night to the City Council.

Christine Schaaf alluded to the ecological irony of clearing a swath of trees and plants currently there for construction of a project intended to give people a better view of the wooded area by the lake.

