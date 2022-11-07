EAU CLAIRE — City residents concerned about the disruption a proposed raised boardwalk and paved trail would make to land on the west side of Half Moon Lake spoke Monday night to the City Council.
Christine Schaaf alluded to the ecological irony of clearing a swath of trees and plants currently there for construction of a project intended to give people a better view of the wooded area by the lake.
“You’re cutting 10 feet wide for half a mile in nature — to see nature,” she said.
The city has proposed the idea of the boardwalk and paved trail as a new link in the city’s network of recreational trails. It would also serve as a connection from Rod & Gun Park to a concrete path behind the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center at edge of Carson Park.
Steve Plaza, the city’s manager of parks, forestry, cemetery, building and grounds maintenance, said the trail and boardwalk will be accessible to people who cannot navigate the worn, earthen path already found along the lakefront.
“This trail will basically follow a curved footpath through the woods that cannot currently be used by people in wheelchairs and with strollers,” he said.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann noted that the boardwalk section would not be open to people on bicycles. Bikes would be allowed on a wider, paved shortcut trail planned behind the tennis center that connects to Park Ridge Drive though.
The sections of boardwalk are planned in locations close to the lakefront that are considered wetlands. Raised at least six inches off the ground — enough clearance for turtles to walk under — the boardwalk would stand on galvanized steel plates to be less disruptive than paving would be.
“These boardwalk trails go through state and national parks,” Plaza noted.
But resident Joel Mikelson is not in favor of the idea of a boardwalk cutting through the nearly 11 acres of lakefront land his family sold to the city between 1987 and 1993.
“As far as running this trail through there, I’m concerned,” he told the City Council.
Mikelson is among the 112 people who signed a petition delivered in late October to City Hall. Those petitioners are urging the city to build a paved trail alongside Park Ridge Drive and Rod and Gun Park Drive, instead of the boardwalk and trail planned closer to the lakefront.
Petitioners have cited concerns for how the city’s proposal would disrupt the natural habitat of animals there as well as cut down trees.
“Anything that lives there already, let’s just let them be,” said Schaaf, who also signed the petition.
The city has been working with the state Department of Natural Resources on the project, seeking its approval for ways to mitigate any impacts it would have on wildlife.
Former city Councilman Bob Von Haden is among the petitioners and he asked the current City Council to either reject the project this week or seek more public input before its design is finalized.
The City Council is scheduled to vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on whether it should seek bids on building the trail and boardwalk. If the council votes today to proceed, the project would still return at a later date for a final approval after bids from contractors are received.