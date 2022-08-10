Brad Pfaff of Onalaska survived a four-person Democratic primary on Tuesday and will face Republican Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien in November for the 3rd Congressional District seat that is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.

Pfaff, a state senator, received 39% of the vote. Rebecca Cook, an Eau Claire small business owner, was second with 31%. Deb Baldus McGrath of Menomonie, an Army veteran and retired CIA officer, finished third with 19% of the vote. Mark Neumann, a retired physician from La Crosse, was fourth with 11%.

