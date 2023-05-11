Water Plant (file)

An addition and upgrades to Eau Claire’s water treatment plant to filter PFAS contamination out of the city’s water supply has an estimated cost of $24 million. The city is seeking out grants and other funding sources to pay for that project without borrowing a lot of money.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — Ridding Eau Claire’s drinking water supply entirely of PFAS chemicals through an upgrade to the water plant is the reason why the city is proposing to spend more on public projects in 2024 than it typically has in recent years.

There are nearly $55 million in city projects proposed next year in a five-year plan that City Manager Stephanie Hirsch introduced to the City Council this week. That amount is over a typical year where the city budgets for a slate of projects costing somewhere in the $40 million range. However, when the $20 million slated for the water plant project — adding to $4 million that was already allocated this year — is subtracted from the 2024 proposal, the upcoming year’s proposed spending falls below average for the city.

