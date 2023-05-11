An addition and upgrades to Eau Claire’s water treatment plant to filter PFAS contamination out of the city’s water supply has an estimated cost of $24 million. The city is seeking out grants and other funding sources to pay for that project without borrowing a lot of money.
EAU CLAIRE — Ridding Eau Claire’s drinking water supply entirely of PFAS chemicals through an upgrade to the water plant is the reason why the city is proposing to spend more on public projects in 2024 than it typically has in recent years.
There are nearly $55 million in city projects proposed next year in a five-year plan that City Manager Stephanie Hirsch introduced to the City Council this week. That amount is over a typical year where the city budgets for a slate of projects costing somewhere in the $40 million range. However, when the $20 million slated for the water plant project — adding to $4 million that was already allocated this year — is subtracted from the 2024 proposal, the upcoming year’s proposed spending falls below average for the city.
Kitzie Winters, Eau Claire’s finance director, said that aside from the PFAS remediation work planned at the water plant, the other projects proposed next year are intended to replace of aging equipment and maintain existing facilities.
“This year the team worked really hard on reducing any new projects and focusing on safety items and paring down anything that wouldn’t be required to meet our internal borrowing targets,” she said.
That meant saying no to $5 million in requests that city departments submitted for work they felt should be done in 2024.
“We definitely pared down where we’re spending,” Winters said.
Minus the water plant upgrade, there are $35 million worth of projects in next year’s proposal — down from $40.8 million included in this year’s plan. Between 2019 to 2023, the average the city has budgeted for a year’s worth of projects is $47 million.
The high point of recent years was in 2020 when there were $61.2 million in projects budgeted, including the recent renovation of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
The City Council had its first work session of the proposed Capital Improvement Plan, which covers projects for 2024 to 2028, on Tuesday evening. The next work session on the document is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Other city commissions will also weigh in on the five-year plan in coming weeks, leading up to a public discussion of it in mid-June before the council votes on it.
The first year of the plan will be incorporated into the city’s 2024 budget, which will be written this fall.
Finding the money
Money to pay for the city’s capital projects comes from a variety of sources. Debt repaid with property taxes or utility fees are among the biggest contributors, but there are also federal and state aids, money left over from prior years, hotel room taxes and income from the city’s revenue generating facilities.
For adding in the technology and addition to the water plant to filter out PFAS contamination, the city is applying to programs that help cities bolster their infrastructure and provide clean water.
“We’re exercising any and all options we have for obtaining grant funding,” said Lane Berg, community services director for the city. “We want to make this the least impact we can on our ratepayers.”
With momentum in state and federal government to provide funding for PFAS remediation, he is “cautiously optimistic” Eau Claire will qualify for grants. Taking out some debt for the water plant PFAS project hasn’t been ruled out, but Berg is hoping that could be done through a safe drinking water loan program where it is possible a portion of payment could be forgiven.
The city is eager to get the water plant upgrade accomplished.
“We’re just trying to keep this project rolling,” Berg said.
While Eau Claire’s drinking water has never reached unsafe levels of PFAS according to current standards, Berg said the city wants to keep the water as safe as possible.
Consultant Gannett Fleming is already designing the water plant project, and Berg hopes the construction work could go out for bid as early as this fall.
“We’d like to do the construction in 2024,” he said.
Known as "forever chemicals," PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used since the 1950s. PFAS have also been used in firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and stain-resistant sprays.
Scientists are still studying health effects of various PFAS on humans, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services states on its website. Not all PFAS have the same health effects, but research suggests that high levels of certain chemicals may raise cholesterol levels, decrease how well bodies respond to vaccines, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase risk of conditions including high blood pressure in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights.
