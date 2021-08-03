Sorry, an error occurred.
Friends Braelyn Wilson, 5, left, and Raelynn O’Donnell, 5, sit in the drivers seat of an Eau Claire Transit bus during Tuesday evening’s National Night Out celebration in Eau Claire’s Carson Park.
Friends Braelyn Wilson, 5, left, and Raelynn O'Donnell, 5, got to sit in a city bus for the first time at National Night Out at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Grady Holloway, 6, of Eau Claire cracked a board with AKF Marshal Arts Academy instructor Sara Schmitt at National Night Out at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Owen Langel, 8, of Altoona got to sit in Eau Claire County deputy Melissa Sommers' vehicle at National Night Out at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Eliah Johnson, 1, hung on while his sister Arianna Johnson, 4, of Chippewa Falls drove around a race track at National Night Out at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Elaina Wallace, 3, of Eau Claire shoots a hockey puck into a goal during National Night Out on Tuesday in Eau Claire’s Carson Park.
EAU CLAIRE — Families flocked to the National Night Out celebration on Tuesday in Eau Claire's Carson Park.
The evening event featured a variety of kids games and activities, as well as a chance to get a close-up look at a police car, firetruck and city bus.
Eau Claire is among the 121 Wisconsin communities and 16,000 nationwide that participate in the annual community-building event.
Others communities in our area that held National Night Out festivities on Tuesday were Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Durand, Fall Creek, Menomonie, Osseo and Rice Lake.
