EAU CLAIRE — Families flocked to the National Night Out celebration on Tuesday in Eau Claire's Carson Park.

The evening event featured a variety of kids games and activities, as well as a chance to get a close-up look at a police car, firetruck and city bus.

Eau Claire is among the 121 Wisconsin communities and 16,000 nationwide that participate in the annual community-building event.

Others communities in our area that held National Night Out festivities on Tuesday were Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Durand, Fall Creek, Menomonie, Osseo and Rice Lake.