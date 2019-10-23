If it happened between 1952 and 1997 in the Chippewa Valley, there’s a good chance John Lindrud was there to capture the moment.
In his 45 years as a Leader-Telegram photographer, Lindrud attended and photographed thousands of local events from fires and sporting events to parades and political rallies.
Before the days of cellphones and selfies, the gregarious Lindrud devoted a good part of his adult life to recording images — mostly on film — of life in Eau Claire and the surrounding area.
Lindrud died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital at age 88.
“John is a guy that 100 years from now people will know he was here,” said longtime Leader-Telegram photographer Steve Kinderman. “His work will shed light on what life was like here in the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.”
Lindrud photographed many important political figures at local events during his time at the Leader-Telegram, including Democratic presidential candidates John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Hubert Humphrey, Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon, former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and multiple governors and senators.
Lindrud attended so many events that he became widely recognized in the community, something that occasionally paid dividends.
His daughter Susan Segall of Scranton, Pa., recalled that Lindrud liked to tell the story of a time that some Secret Service agents stopped him trying to enter a political event at the former Eau Claire Holiday Inn, demanding to see a press pass and wanting to dismantle his camera.
Just as Lindrud was explaining to the agents that they were the strangers and that everybody there knew him, Humphrey, then vice president of the United States, approached and said, “John, it’s so nice to see you again.” Needless to say, the agents promptly relented and allowed Lindrud access to the event.
Working primarily night shifts meant that Lindrud spent a lot of evenings taking photos of UW-Eau Claire and area high school athletic events. It was something he thoroughly enjoyed, particularly photographing basketball, which he liked to point out was a lot warmer than photographing football on fall nights in west-central Wisconsin.
“He always said he never worked a day in his life because it was so much fun,” Segall said. “He really loved his job.”
Of course, photographing news events wasn’t all fun and games, and yet Lindrud was known for keeping a positive outlook despite covering his share of distressing scenes — from automobile accidents to house fires — over the years, Kinderman said.
Lindrud received training as a photographer in Pensacola, Fla., while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952.
Whether it was at an event he was covering for the newspaper or one of the many church dinners he attended in retirement, Lindrud had the ability to walk into a room and strike up a conversation, said former Leader-Telegram photographer Jason Tetzloff, who maintained a close friendship with Lindrud even after the pair stopped working together full time in 1991.
“He could talk to anyone,” Tetzloff said. “Of all the church dinners I attended with him, I never, ever was with him when he didn’t know someone. He knew almost everybody in town.”
Lindrud was also well known for his ability to fix almost anything, including a number of pieces of equipment at the Eau Claire Press Co. and thousands of cameras through his camera repair business, which did work for several local camera shops.
In retirement, when he wasn’t boating with his late wife, Helen, on the Mississippi River out of the marina in his native Alma, Lindrud focused much of his time on service projects through Golden K Kiwanis Club and volunteer work at Chippewa Valley Museum, Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum and Feed My People Food Pantry.
He photographed events and maintained many displays at the Paul Bunyan camp. “If something went wrong, John was always one of the first people we would call and he’d be right over,” executive director Mike Ekenstedt said.
Lindrud’s career at the Leader-Telegram spanned a period of tremendous change in technology, as he started shooting with large format black-and-white film and ended by producing digital color photos for print and the internet.
“This is a tough job — you have to work outside in rain and snow, and you have to deal with people who are going through tragedy — and he did it for 45 years,” Tetzloff said. “Being successful that long makes him a giant.”