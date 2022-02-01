EAU CLAIRE — In an attempt to shore up the country’s supply chains and tackle worker shortages, the federal government is starting a pilot program that will let 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds drive big rig trucks across state lines and transport interstate commerce, after safety screenings and while undergoing supervision.
Currently, truckers must be 21 or older to drive from state to state.
An infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, required the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to start a pilot program within 60 days allowing a limited number of younger “apprentice” big rig drivers.
Young drivers who become apprentices in the new program must undergo 120-hour and 280-hour probationary periods, during which they can only drive with an experienced truck driver in the passenger seat, the agency said. They can’t have any driving-while-impaired violations, or traffic tickets for causing a crash.
Apprentices must be competent in driving safely in different types of traffic, maneuvering in close quarters, pre-trip inspections and other skills.
During their probationary periods, apprentices can only drive trucks equipped with forward-facing video cameras, and they can’t drive faster than 65 mph. They cannot transport passengers or hazardous materials.
The pilot program can’t have any more than 3,000 apprentices at one time.
There’s been talk for several years about allowing 18- to 20-year-olds with commercial drivers’ licenses to drive big rigs across state lines, said Karl Pinter, truck driving program instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
A truck driver shortage in Wisconsin and nationwide is getting more severe as the baby boomer generation retires, Pinter said.
But, he noted, perceptions of the transportation industry are changing.
“Truck driving used to be a second or third career choice,” Pinter said. “Now we’re starting to see the 18-year-old wanting to make it a first career choice … it’s beginning to be more a first-career choice for the younger generation.”
Companies are also trying other strategies to tempt more new drivers into the field.
Pay in the trucking industry has “shot through the roof,” Pinter said. “You get a lot of companies now that don’t want the drivers out on the road as long as they have been … with pay and hours, they’re trying to use that as a recruitment tool.”
Looking ahead
The federal agency proposed a similar pilot program in September 2020, which drew both criticism and praise.
The American Trucking Associations, National Retail Federation and National Grocer Association were among groups in favor of the pilot program, according to the FMCSA.
The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, supports the current pilot program as a way to help with a shortage of drivers. The group estimates that the nation is running over 80,000 drivers short of the number it needs, as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.
Groups opposed to the program included Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the National Safety Council and Parents Against Tired Truckers. Those groups say younger drivers are more distracted and have higher rates of crashes.
In a statement, Nick Geale, vice president of workforce safety for the trucking associations, noted 49 states and Washington, D.C., already allow drivers under 21 to drive semis, but they can’t pick up a load just across a state line.
“This program creates a rigorous safety training program, requiring an additional 400 hours of advanced safety training, in which participants are evaluated against specific performance benchmarks,” Geale said. The program will ensure that the industry has enough drivers to meet growing freight demands, he said.
But Peter Kurdock, general counsel for Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, said federal data shows that younger drivers have far higher crash rates than older ones. “This is no surprise to any American who drives a vehicle,” he said.
Putting them behind the wheel of trucks that can weigh up to 40 tons when loaded increases the possibility of mass casualty crashes, he said.
The FMCSA will announce when companies can apply to participate in the pilot program, the agency said on its website.
The agency can run the pilot program for up to three years. It will collect safety performance data from the 18-, 19- and 20-year-old apprentices and compare them to safety performance data from older truckers. The agency then has to turn in a report to Congress analyzing the teen drivers’ safety record and make a recommendation on whether the younger drivers are as safe as older drivers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.