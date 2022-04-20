EAU CLAIRE — With Chippewa Valley restaurants clamoring for more workers, a new program seeks to provide food service skills to students who sometimes face obstacles in the hiring process.
The pilot project, which began last month, pairs special education students at Chippewa Falls High School with instructors and students in Chippewa Valley Technical College’s culinary management program.
The early reviews are earning five stars from students, organizers and instructors.
“It’s really fun. I like it,” said Chi-Hi student Odessa Martell, who expressed interest in working at a restaurant someday and noted that the program would help prepare her for that possibility.
Amanda Turner, transition coordinator for the Chippewa Falls school district, called the program “awesome” and said it has been a joy to see the students grow from uneasy about the idea of visiting a college campus to enthusiastic about their days visiting CVTC.
“They are very happy to be here. They feel included,” Turner said.
Chef Melissa Tok, an instructional assistant with CVTC’s culinary management program, said the partnership has been rewarding for her and the high school students.
“I am overjoyed. These students give me chills and tears on a daily basis,” Tok said. “Their excitement every day to learn and do hands-on activities is so refreshing. No job is too small or too trivial. They could go out into the market and do these tasks.”
The pilot program, funded by a transition readiness grant from the state Department of Public Instruction, enables six special education students to get three hours of training per week at CVTC’s in-house restaurant, called 620 West, said Laura Bushendorf, career and technical education coordinator for the Chippewa Falls district and a CVTC Advisory Committee member. The restaurant pivoted to offering only take-out lunches to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to learning skills from dishwashing to meal packing, the students will have a chance to walk away with a certificate in food safety and sanitation.
The program offers a great way to expand opportunities for students with potential barriers to employment and meet a need in the labor market at the same time, Tok said.
“We hear all the time from restaurants desperate for workers. The need is overwhelming,” she said. “I believe when these students complete this eight-week program they will be able to contribute to a restaurant in a meaningful way.”
On Wednesday the bustling commercial kitchen opened a new chapter, with CVTC students pitching in to train the younger students as they packed carryout orders of the day’s Tex-Mex menu into brown bags for hungry customers.
Near the cash register, CVTC culinary management student Zachariah Richter patiently explained to two Chi-Hi students the process of taking food orders and payments from customers.
One of his attentive pupils, Elizabeth Buckli, said the program was fun and may inspire her to seek a restaurant job in the future. Both Buckli and Martell said their favorite task they’ve learned so far was washing dishes.
For some students, the experience could serve as a steppingstone to a career, while for others it may simply help them with safe food preparation and handling at home, Turner said.
Turner and Bushendorf, both former special education teachers, called the program a “dream come true” because it offers real-world experience and the confidence to succeed on a college campus to students who don’t always get those opportunities.