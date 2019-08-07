The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club is making a second attempt at their first Sunday Fun Day.
A weekend-long rain during the club’s Spring Pull and Swap Meet in May caused a rain cancellation of what was to be the first kids’ event. But the club wants to make sure people of all ages have the chance to test their toys, so the Sunday of Pioneer Days this weekend will be geared toward getting the kids involved.
For Family Fun Day, kids are invited to bring radio-controlled vehicles, Power Wheels and pedal toys for fun races and a chance at navigating an obstacle course.
“Kids will have there own Parade of Power, just like the big guys, at noon on Sunday. And we will be giving kids wagon and our famous blue-barrel rides down to see the steamers work,” said Connie Odegard, who is in charge of the flea market and exhibitors for the club.
Family Fun Day will feature game and craft booths, painting and woodworking opportunities, a flea and craft market and kid-friendly food, Odegard said.
Sunday will feature a kids pedal tractor pull beginning at 10 a.m. An adult pedal tractor pull will follow at 1 p.m.
The group will also hold a raffle for items including an International Harvester pedal tractor, battery-powered motorcycles, a wooden wagon wheel bench, an Oliver quilt and many other items, Odegard said.
Odegard said the decision to add the Family Fun Day came from conversations with attendees at the group’s Pioneer Days last fall.
“A lot of people commented at the show in August that, with such a beautiful grounds, we should really have something for the kids,” she said. “I think it will be a good event.
“We’re hoping it goes well and we can make it an annual event.”
Pioneer Days kicks off Friday and includes three days of a large flea market, wood sawing, blacksmithing, steam engines and antique tractors. This year’s featured tractor is Oliver.
“We have six steamers coming this year they will be running a lot of different pieces of equipment all three days,” Odegard said.
Pioneer Days will also hold an antique tractor pull at 10 a.m. Saturday. The kids will get to test their power Saturday as well, with a kiddie tractor pull at 1:30 p.m. Steam engines, blacksmithing, and many other activities running continuously throughout the day.
Admission to the club’s 56th Annual Pioneer Days is $7 a day, and kids 12 and under are free.
For more information, visit pioneer-days.org or find the Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club on Facebook.