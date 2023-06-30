Matthew Kelm

Kelm

 Contributed photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A pipe bomb located in Chippewa Falls was safely destroyed Thursday evening. The munition was later determined to be a live device, said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.

A child located the suspicious item around 6 p.m. while playing in a wooded area near Grant Court and E. Wisconsin St., on the south side of the city, Kelm wrote in a press release.

  