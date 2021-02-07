CHIPPEWA FALLS — The cold weather is finally here, and officials are warning people to take it seriously. Temperatures all week might top out at 5 degrees, with overnight lows at minus 14.
Greg Mericle, president of Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing in Chippewa Falls, said that when temperatures drop to single digits and stay at those levels for several days in a row, it increases the likelihood of frozen pipes.
"It's the prolonged period of time, where you have multiple days of cold weather in a row," Mericle explained. "If it's minus 20 or minus 30, or God forbid colder, it can freeze in just eight hours."
Frozen pipes are more common in trailer homes, or houses that have their pipes along an outside wall. There are some easy steps to prevent freezing pipes, Mericle said.
"People might want to open their cabinet doors so the pipes can get warm air on them," he said. "We'll tell people to turn on their cold water and let it run. We always implore people to have a space heater for a backup."
If a pipe does freeze, Mericle stressed that people should avoid using any fire source, from a candle to a blowtorch, in trying to warm the pipe.
"A hair dryer works just fine," he said. "Sometimes slower is better."
Mericle said that if a pipe does freeze, they should open up all faucets and valves for when it finally thaws.
"One of the biggest concerns is not just that it froze, but when it thaws it breaks, and water goes everywhere," he said.
Mericle said his staff is ready for a busy week, based on the weather forecasts.
"Much of our service demand is weather-driven," he said. "That's always part of our scheduling algorithm."
Take it seriously
Christine Bellport, spokeswoman with ReadyWisconsin, said her agency is urging people to take precautions to keep themselves safe over the next week.
"Take all of our warnings very seriously," Bellport said. "If you don't have to go out, don't go out."
The state's Department of Health Services says 83 peple died in Wisconsin in the past year from extreme cold, she added.
Bellport said people need to make sure they dress in layers, including a hat, gloves and boots. They should be aware of the signs of hypothermia, such as excessive shivering, exhaustion and slurred speech. They also should know the signs of frostbite, including white or grayish-yellow skin area that is suddenly firm or waxy, and a sense of numbness.
People also should have emergency kits in vehicles, including batteries and food items. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and furnaces should be checked to make sure they are working properly.
Pets also should have limited time outside. Outdoor animals need a dry place to seek shelter, and make sure they have a water source that isn't frozen, she added.
Protecting zoo animals
Chippewa Falls Parks Director Dick Hebert said his staff has taken precautions to protect the animals that live in the Irvine Park Zoo.
The two hyenas and two tigers handle cold weather well, and are frequently outside in the winter.
"This will be too cold for them to be outside for the next week," Hebert said.
There is one female elk in the park, and it has access to a barn. The four bison have been moved to a pasture at the top of the hill -- where antelope typically reside in the summer months -- so they can use a building for protection from the wind.
"And they'll get more food because they'll be burning more calories," Hebert said.
The only other outdoor animals in the park are two owls.
"The owls have a heated perch, so they are protected," he said.