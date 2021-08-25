EAU CLAIRE — A 45-year run for an iconic Eau Claire pizzeria all started with hockey trips to the city.
At the point Pizza Del Re co-founder Keith Carlson, then of Rochester, Minn., told his family he wanted to start a pizza restaurant, his dad suggested checking out Eau Claire, a city he grew fond of while playing on the adult hockey circuit.
Keith took his dad’s advice, and the rest is history.
Keith and his wife, Sally Carlson, founded the restaurant on London Road in 1976. Five years later they moved it to the site of the former Bartosh Dry Cleaners at 911 N. Hastings Way.
More than four decades later, with the couple ready to hang up their pizza cutters and enjoy their golden years instead of fretting about perfect golden brown crust, they put the restaurant up for sale this week. The $750,000 list price includes the land, equipment, inventory, recipes and building, which houses two apartments above the business.
“It’s been a great 45 years, but it’s just time,” Sally said.
While many Carlson family members have worked at Pizza Del Re over the years, including a son, daughter and grandson currently there, none of them were ready to assume ownership, so the couple decided to put it on the market, Sally said.
Becoming the king
When it initially came time to pick a name for the pizza purveyor, Keith suggested Pizza King. But when that name was taken, he asked his wife how to say it in Spanish because she had taken the language throughout junior high and high school.
Sally told him that del rey meant “of the king,” and thus Pizza Del Re (the Italian version) was born.
Keith launched the restaurant’s daily all-you-can-eat buffet in the late 1980s, and it remains an extremely popular feature. The Carlsons long have offered the buffet free to military veterans.
“Veterans have done a lot for our country, and we just wanted to do this for them,” Sally said.
The restaurant also has a banquet room that is well known as a site to host birthday parties and youth sports team gatherings.
“It’s been wonderful being part of the community and serving the community,” Sally said. “We have the best customers who have been very loyal and faithful to us, and we have and have had great employees. It’s just a great place to be.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge, the restaurant got by OK thanks to strong carryout and delivery orders, she said.
Successor to the throne?
Jeff Theisen, owner of the listing agency RE/MAX Real Estate Group in Eau Claire, said he already has fielded inquiries from a couple of interested potential buyers and believes the prospects for selling the business are good.
“This is a well-established and well-run business with a large following throughout the Chippewa Valley,” Theisen said. “Most of the comments I have seen online so far are people hoping a new owner will take over and not change anything — they love it just the way it is.”
Sally, too, said she is hopeful a new owner would want to keep a good thing going.
So what’s next for the Carlsons after they step aside?
“My husband loves to fish and he just hasn’t had an opportunity to do that a lot,” Sally said. “I think it’s time he gets to enjoy that in retirement.”